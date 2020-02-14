IN PHOTOS: Celebs, bloggers and mallgoers interact with unique art at Robinsons Galleria

MANILA, Philippines — Take a stroll around Robinsons Galleria and you’re bound to discover it—right at the heart of the countless shops, restaurants and stalls—turning heads left and right.

This art installation, in its distinct Erwin Wurm style, is a giant, two-toned, embroidered bonnet. It is a modern, peculiar, even absurd, one that invites closer inspection.

True enough, it gets all the attention it deserves from mallgoers, onlookers and passersby.

Dubbed, the “Austrian Mountain Cap,” the piece from Wurm’s 2019 collection, is now finally on display at Robinsons Galleria’s main hallway. This is part of Robinsons Malls aR-t Series, highlighting works of acclaimed artists, in its push to make modern art more accessible to more Filipinos.

The special occasion was graced by different personalities who definitely indulged their curiosities. Here are some of the day’s highlights:

Maja wears the cap

Fresh from the success of the primetime TV series, “The Killer Bride” herself was more than game to engage in Wurm’s artwork. Maja Salvador also vlogged during the event while simultaneously interacting with delighted fans.

While there, Maja also spent time with some schoolchildren, checking out and examining the piece.

Identical twins, identical tastes

Wurm’s renowned curio also caught the attention of identical twins, Debbie and Demmi Fermin who are both full-time doctors and bloggers. Admittedly, they are art enthusiasts in their free time, hence their visit.

“Having art installations in malls is a new experience. But what makes it even more exciting is that you can interact with it—you can express yourself, however you want to match with the artwork, instead of just staring at it from a distance in a museum. This one involves the tactile senses,” the two shared.

The DJ is in

Magic 89.9 DJ Debbie Then was also present at the event, who gave her two cents after interacting with with Wurm’s composition.

“Usually when I go to art events, I get intimidated of the complexity of the pieces. But this one is really relatable. It mimics something you experience everyday: putting on a hat. But this one is its own thing. It proves you don’t have to come from a certain pedigree or privilege to experience art,” she said.

The Comedy King's grandson approves

Mikyle Quizon, beyond his relation to showbiz royalty, has come into his own as a young vlogger, model, artist, and creative consultant. Catching new trends is part of his interests, so naturally, he wasn't able to resist the pull of Wurm's influential piece, and came to the launch dapper in a suit and tie.

In the web of it

Broadcast journalist and host, Pinky Webb, also took the chance to get a snapshot of herself with the Austrian Mountain Cap.

"It’s the Austrian Mountain Cap by Erwin Wurm. Displayed at @robinsonsmallsofficial in Galleria ???? Totally loving their concept of making ART available to us??#LivingArtAtRobinsonsMalls," she said in her Instagram post.

Be a part of it

Not to be left out is fashion blogger Laureen Uy who took a time out from her busy schedule to attend the exhibit launch.

“It's very interesting as I've never seen anything like this before. When you're inside the mountain cap, you can't help but look up and observe the huge space on top of you, and slowly, you'll feel as if all your thoughts come into place. I love that it's interactive—it won't be complete unless you become part of it.

Relatable, ‘everyday’ art

It wasn’t long until the piece became a crowd favorite, with interested individuals coming in one by one or in groups, checking out what makes Wurm’s art so interesting.

Part of the Austrian Mountain Cap’s appeal is its inherent mundanity—drawing specific situations and emotions from the observer’s repertoire.

“Everyday-objects often become symbols of specific emotional situations. For some it might have the opposite meaning depending on our personal past and our view on the aspects of life,” explained Erwin Wurm in an email interview.

“With the Austrian Mountain Cap, the spectator is invited to step beneath this familiar object and feel what emotional aspects are being released. The piece has also an absurd aspect. By stepping on a pedestal and performing a specific pose for a minute the visitor becomes the artwork himself. Instead of being the observing subject you become the object that is being spectated,” he added.

Visit and become personally awe-inspired by the world-renowned piece exclusively on display at Robinsons Galleria. - Photos by Kat Leandicho

For more information, visit http://www.robinsonsmalls.com.