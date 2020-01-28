ALLURE
Artist Erwin Wurm's “Austrian Mountain Cap” is now on display at Robinsons Galleria for mallgoers to experience.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Austrian performative sculpture lets you experience modern art at Robinsons Galleria
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even when we think we’re used to the everyday hustle and bustle, city life can still, at times, be too much to handle—to the point that it drains us of our creative spirit.

Sometimes all we need is inspiration and, believe it or not, disruption from our daily grind.

This is exactly what art gives us—it morphs into whatever we require it, adapting to our unique circumstances. It’s a spectacle that can either be grand or commonplace. It’s a voice that both speaks and lends itself in expressing what it means to be and what makes us human. It breathes life into our collective psyche, filling our souls.

Now, you might say one can only find art displayed in museums and galleries, often behind glass or at a distance.

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm headlines the art series with his most recent work, Austrian Mountain Cap.
Photo Release

This is not the case at Robinsons Malls, as it makes world-class art accessible to all.

With its upcoming campaign dubbed as aR-t Series, Robinsons Malls is highlighting influential artists along with their acclaimed works. In these exhibitions, pieces aren’t just for display but also for interaction to spark meaningful thoughts and conversations, bringing about stronger connections for all who come to witness.

Headlining the series is none other than internationally renowned Austrian artist, Erwin Wurm, whose conceptual sculptures “explore the fractures between everyday life and art,” according to the New York Magazine.

Known internationally for the successful exhibition of his groundbreaking “One Minute Sculptures,” Wurm is back to captivate everyone with his most recent work, “Austrian Mountain Cap.”

This new piece from his 2019 collection belongs to a series of giant hats that Wurm started crafting as early as 2010. His latest works are now considered performative art sculptures that one needs to step under in order for the work to be fully realized.

From police hat (symbolizing authority) to mountaineer hat (symbolizing natural elements), he uses hats as art pieces that “democratize the medium traditionally used to commemorate significant historical figures,” and hence challenge assumptions of function.

High-concept and interactive, Wurm’s collections leave spectators and participants with contemplative awe each time.

Anyone inclined to be inspired can now see and participate in Wurm’s new collection up close at. So take part and let your actions shape art at Robinsons Galleria starting January 23. The "Austrian Mountain Cap" can be seen at Level 2, Main Hallway.

 

For more information, visit the Robinsons Malls website at http://www.robinsonsmalls.com.

