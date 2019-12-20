Give the gift that paints a thousand words from YellowKorner

MANILA, Philippines — As it is famously said, “A picture paints a thousand words.” So this Christmas, express your affection in the most personal way possible, by gifting with art photography.
YellowKorner, the world-famous Paris-based art photography brand, is now available in the Philippines.
YellowKorner's vision is simple: Democratizing art photography and making it affordable and accessible to all.
As sites of exchange between the public and the artists, YellowKorner Galleries exhibit and commercialize the art and photography of over 250 artists, provided in limited editions and printed in high resolution; each photograph is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
YellowKorner encourages the talent of yesterday, today, and tomorrow, through its network of over 80 galleries worldwide, from Paris to New York, to Shanghai to Tokyo.
Now available in Manila, YellowKorner is the first gallery of its kind in the Philippines.
Visit YellowKorner today and find unique gifts for loved ones. It is located on the 3rd Floor of Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati City.
- Latest