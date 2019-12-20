ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Smoky clouds by Elena Iv-skaya
Photo Release
Give the gift that paints a thousand words from YellowKorner
(Philstar.com) - December 20, 2019 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — As it is famously said, “A picture paints a thousand words.” So this Christmas, express your affection in the most personal way possible, by gifting with art photography.

YellowKorner, the world-famous Paris-based art photography brand, is now available in the Philippines.

YellowKorner's vision is simple: Democratizing art photography and making it affordable and accessible to all.

Women In Stairs by Tuul Et Bruno Morandi.
Photo Release

As sites of exchange between the public and the artists, YellowKorner Galleries exhibit and commercialize the art and photography of over 250 artists, provided in limited editions and printed in high resolution; each photograph is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Imagine by Brian Bielmann.
Photo Release

YellowKorner encourages the talent of yesterday, today, and tomorrow, through its network of over 80 galleries worldwide, from Paris to New York, to Shanghai to Tokyo.

Now available in Manila, YellowKorner is the first gallery of its kind in the Philippines.

Des Racines Set Des Ailes by Alistair Magnaldo.
Photo Release

Visit YellowKorner today and find unique gifts for loved ones. It is located on the 3rd Floor of Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati City.

YELLOWKORNER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 days ago
What inspired the immaculately horrific art of Francis Bacon?
By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 4 days ago
Francis Bacon said in an interview: ‘My paintings are a lot less violent than me. Perhaps if my childhood had been happier,...
Arts and Culture
fb tw
4 days ago
Ginebra Ako Awards honor exemplary values
By Alfred A. Yuson | 4 days ago
Five individuals exemplifying outstanding values in separate fields received the Ginebra Ako Awards at the Globe Auditorium...
Arts and Culture
fb tw
Exclusive
9 days ago
WATCH: Bacolod artist unmasks Masskara making tradition
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
During a recent tour in Bacolod courtesy of AirAsia, a local Masskara artist, Jojo Vito, shared the ins and outs of Masskara...
Arts and Culture
fb tw
11 days ago
Barrioquinto, BenCab, Zobel reign at León Auction
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 11 days ago
It’s not often easy to learn an object lesson at an auction.
Arts and Culture
fb tw
11 days ago
The other Pepe
By Butch Dalisay | 11 days ago
This column started out in my mind as an account of a return visit to Dapitan, where my wife Beng and I had first gone eight...
Arts and Culture
fb tw
11 days ago
Here lies the artist’s ego: ‘Stay’ by The Sine Wave Orchestra
By Mariah Reodica | 11 days ago
Everything we hear can be broken down into a sound: the sine wave.
Arts and Culture
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with