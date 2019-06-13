Netflix taps Cebu artist to interpret ‘Stranger Things’ episode

MANILA, Philippines — As the world gets ready for “Stranger Things Season 3,” premiering on July 4, Netflix tapped 18 artists from around the world to interpret 18 different show episodes from “Stranger Things” seasons 1 and 2.

Cebu-based Filipino artist Ken Hensly created a poster interpreting “Stranger Things Season 1, Chapter Eight: The Upside Down” episode in his own unique style.

The artwork was shared by the series’ official Instagram and Facebook pages.

Ken is a graphic illustrator who takes inspiration from old comics, cartoons, animation, and street design. With his keen sense of detail, he creates augmented surrealistic art marked by deep thoughts and curiosities. This passionate artist is a well-known apparel designer. He has his own streetwear company called Kensuke Creations. Ken also designs album covers and merchandise for international bands.

“I’m a HUGE fan of the ‘Stranger Things’ series,” Ken says in a statement released to Philstar.com.

“So much that during my spare time, I’d do personal artworks of episodes that really resonated with me and uploaded them on my portfolio site. So when I first got the invitation to do an ACTUAL poster for them, I accepted it in a heartbeat,” he shared.

He also explained the inspiration behind his artwork.

“My signature style is surrealistic in nature which I think is very fitting to portray the paranormal, the bizarre and nostalgic familiar, the gritty and otherworldly dimension, and to convey the darkness and emotions each character had been struggling with. Coming from a small city down south of the Philippines, Cebu, it’s an honor to have been one of the people chosen to express my fandom and showcase my craft.”

Set in the ‘80s, “Stranger Things” is about a small town that uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.