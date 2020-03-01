ALLURE
(From left) Eimee and Bryant Cragun, Bobby Rodrigo, celebrator John Cragun and your columnist.
An accomplished young man
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2020 - 12:00am

John Cragun, son of proud parents Bryant and Eimee Cragun, graduated from the University of Virginia-McIntire School of Commerce with a degree in accountancy, and did so with highest academic achievement. He then went on to finish his master’s degree in Accountancy at the same school, garnering the highest grade in his master’s program.

(From left) Angola Consul Helen Ong, Tina Jacinto, Uruguay Consul Marian Ong and Rupert Jacinto.

To celebrate these impressive achievements, as well as his birthday, his parents fêted him with an unforgettable celebration at the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig before he returns to the US to start his CPA review and to take a job at a top auditing firm in New York.

Congratulations to Bryant and Eimee for raising a successful young man!

JOHN CRAGUN
