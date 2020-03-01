An accomplished young man

John Cragun, son of proud parents Bryant and Eimee Cragun, graduated from the University of Virginia-McIntire School of Commerce with a degree in accountancy, and did so with highest academic achievement. He then went on to finish his master’s degree in Accountancy at the same school, garnering the highest grade in his master’s program.

To celebrate these impressive achievements, as well as his birthday, his parents fêted him with an unforgettable celebration at the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig before he returns to the US to start his CPA review and to take a job at a top auditing firm in New York.

Congratulations to Bryant and Eimee for raising a successful young man!