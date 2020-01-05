Comfort with style

MANILA, Philippines — With the busy lives people lead nowadays, being comfortable in one’s shoes should be of prime importance. Shoes must have the promise of wellness and wellbeing through all one’s activities at work, through long shopping walks, travel, exciting evenings of dancing or just through leisurely walks in the park.

With wellness and wellbeing as the driving force, the decades of experience and expertise behind the Swiss-German orthotic wellness brand Blumenfeld aims to create footwear that will be a joy to wear,

A combination of style, form, function and support adjustments for different foot requirements are found in every pair of footwear the brand makes.

Blumenfeld wellness footwear comes in many designs casual, glamorous and stylish. The designs are accented with metallic embossed snake, gold studs, rhinestone accents or kidskin. They also feature adjustable straps.

What’s also nice about the footwear brand is it offers the only replaceable insole in the market, which can easily be removed for overnight hygenic airing. These insoles are made of lightweight, 100-percent natural cork. They are also protected by two layers of jute fiber, so the soles naturally absorb humidity and ensure stable steps all the way.

The footwear’s lightweight and flexible outsole, created by special craftsmen, is designed specifically for wellness and safety, with the entire shoe handcrafted and vegetable-tanned, without the negative effects of harsh chemicals.

Make foot health and wellbeing a priority.

