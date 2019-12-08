Inspiring, empowered queens

ICSM Infinity Pageants, led by its managing director Caloy Montemayor and his wife, national director Irene Montemayor, held the crowning ceremony of Philippine Global Queens 2019 at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The stunning queens took the audience’s breath away with their elegance, grace and natural beauty.

Norman Tinio, Kylah Sanchez, Irene Montemayor, Olah Gray Brady and Marco Roberto Ascione.

Philippine Global Queens is a pageant for inspiring and empowered women with beauty, purpose and passion. It is a celebration of beauty that inspires.

Congratulations to Caloy and Irene Montemayor for another successful pageant! *