ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
ICSM Infinity Pageants national director Irene Montemayor and managing director Caloy Montemayor are flanked by Philippine Global Queens (PGQ) 2019 winners First Princess Andrea Sulangi of Morong, Bataan; Miss United Nations Philippines 2019 Almas Choudhry of Marikina City; Miss Global United Philippines 2019 May Angelic Emmanuel Marzouk of Balangiga, Eastern Samar; Miss Regency International Philippines 2019 Desiree Justiniane of Santa Rosa, Laguna; Miss Cosmos Philippines 2019 Kylah Sanchez of Liloan, Cebu; Miss Galaxy Philippines 2019 Ma. Andrea Endicio of Candelaria, Quezon; Miss United International Philippines 2019 Princess Pusing of Masbate; Miss Continents Philippines 2019 Alexandra Mae Dalumpines of the Filipino community of Los Angeles, California; Miss Inter-Nations Philippines 2019 Joanna Ricci Alajar of Davao City; and Second Princess Czarina Sucgang of Caloocan City.
Inspiring, empowered queens
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - December 8, 2019 - 12:00am

ICSM Infinity Pageants, led by its managing director Caloy Montemayor and his wife, national director Irene Montemayor, held the crowning ceremony of Philippine Global Queens 2019 at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The stunning queens took the audience’s breath away with their elegance, grace and natural beauty.

Norman Tinio, Kylah Sanchez, Irene Montemayor, Olah Gray Brady and Marco Roberto Ascione.

Philippine Global Queens  is a pageant for inspiring and  empowered women with beauty, purpose and passion. It is a celebration of beauty that inspires.

Congratulations to Caloy and Irene Montemayor for another successful pageant! *

PHILIPPINE GLOBAL QUEENS 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
49 minutes ago
Christmas in our hearts
By Michelle Dayrit-Soliven | 49 minutes ago
Christmas came into our hearts early this year when Jose Mari Chan generously offered to put together a grand show to support...
Allure
fb tw
49 minutes ago
Inspiring, empowered queens
By Johnny Litton | 49 minutes ago
“Women are the nourishing power of the universe.” — Amit Ray ICSM Infinity Pageants, led by its managing...
Allure
fb tw
49 minutes ago
Ready to face the World
By Serena Ordoveza | 49 minutes ago
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Marquez Dee is set to represent the country at the Miss World 2019 pageant in London...
Allure
fb tw
49 minutes ago
No jingle bellies: How to stay in shape during & after the holidays
By Jose Paolo S. dela Cruz | 49 minutes ago
If you’re one of those and we’re sure there are plenty who have officially accepted that a few pounds up the scale...
Allure
fb tw
7 days ago
The Campos Collection
By Joanne Zapanta-Andrada | 7 days ago
For Cebu-based Ilongga Tina Campos-Magistrado, self-expression through wearable art is a calling.
Allure
fb tw
7 days ago
The colors of our lives
By Luis Espiritu Jr. | 7 days ago
In the world of global apparel retail fashion, there are only a few names that you can depend on. If you’re looking...
Allure
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with