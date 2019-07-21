NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Samantha and David Ty sealed their love in 2019 at the Mary the Queen Parish in San Juan City, witnessed by their loving families and lifelong friends.
When hearts become one
OH YES IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”Mignon McLaughlin

Love truly makes the world go round.

Couples across the globe profess their love for one another by promising fidelity, loyalty and commitment for the rest of their lives, joining their hearts in holy matrimony. Weddings are a milestone, thus couples go all out in planning them — showcasing their distinct personalities and details that make their love story special.

Nico and Ysabel de Leon got married after nine years of being friends and over two years of dating. The couple chose to wed on the 55th wedding anniversary of the bride’s parents, Ernest Rufino Jr. and Josie Padilla Rufino, in 2018 at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City. With the couple in photo are their parents (from left) Ernest Rufino Jr. and Josie Padilla Rufino with Fidelita and Valentino de Leon.

Your columnist has been blessed to witness some of those wonderful weddings featured in this column, and it is my hope that the love that these couples share will only continue to blossom and thrive as the years go by.

All the best!

  

Fernand and Rina Imperial had an intimate beach wedding this year held in Balesin Island and attended by closest family and friends including several of groom’s friends who flew in all the way from England. (From left) Rina and Ferdinand Imperial, mother of the groom Emma Imperial and Grand Imperial.

MARRIAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 hours ago
The millennial bride
By Joanne Zapanta-Andrada | 4 hours ago
For this bridal fashion editorial, Uptown/Downtown collaborated with top designers Rajo Laurel, Ito Curata, Luis de los Santos...
Allure
4 hours ago
When hearts become one
By Johnny Litton | 4 hours ago
“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McL...
Allure
4 hours ago
Phl-US ties: Robust, vibrant & dynamic
By Babe Romualdez | 4 hours ago
The recently concluded eighth Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) between the United States and the Philippines was a great...
Allure
4 hours ago
Embracing a life of beauty
By Pinky S. Icamen | 4 hours ago
Bea Ivanica Mocorro believes that beauty is everywhere, often where one least expects it — even in the most mundane....
Allure
4 hours ago
Say it with roses, carnations, hydrangeas...
By Alex Y. Vergara | 4 hours ago
Now, the couple is done dealing with the fashion designer. They also did a round of food tasting before arriving at a final...
Allure
4 hours ago
The rings that bind
By Michelle Dayrit-Soliven | 4 hours ago
My life as a jeweler is most fulfilling because of the joy that fine jewels bring to so many couples in love! Every ring created...
Allure
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with