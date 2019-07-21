When hearts become one

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

Love truly makes the world go round.

Couples across the globe profess their love for one another by promising fidelity, loyalty and commitment for the rest of their lives, joining their hearts in holy matrimony. Weddings are a milestone, thus couples go all out in planning them — showcasing their distinct personalities and details that make their love story special.

Nico and Ysabel de Leon got married after nine years of being friends and over two years of dating. The couple chose to wed on the 55th wedding anniversary of the bride’s parents, Ernest Rufino Jr. and Josie Padilla Rufino, in 2018 at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City. With the couple in photo are their parents (from left) Ernest Rufino Jr. and Josie Padilla Rufino with Fidelita and Valentino de Leon.

Your columnist has been blessed to witness some of those wonderful weddings featured in this column, and it is my hope that the love that these couples share will only continue to blossom and thrive as the years go by.

All the best!

↵