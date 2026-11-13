Weekend list: QCinema, My Chemical Romance, expos

MANILA, Philippines – This weekend is a book lover’s affair with Big Bad Wolf currently ongoing for the first time in BGC, and a favorite character is in town to celebrate the holidays.

QCinema returns

The annual QCinema International Film Festival is back for its 14th edition with a lineup dedicated to genre filmmaking and auteur cinema under a "Genre’teurs" theme.

Opening this year's festival on November 13 is the Mervin Malonzo's animated film "Ella Arcangel: Awit ng Pangil at Kuko" based on the comics by Julius Villanueva, with Bianca Umali voicing the titular character.

The closing film as part of the QC Selects section will be Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Look Back," the live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga that won five special awards at last month's Venice International Film Festival.

A number of Filipino classics and auteur works highlight the full lineup of the festival which runs until November 22.

Smiski lands in BGC

This holiday season, Smiski Philippines is adding a little glow to the festivities with its first-ever Smiski Christmas Event, happening from November 13 to 15 at Fully Booked, The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

The special celebration also marks the launch of the Smiski Hanging Figure, giving fans another adorable way to bring their favorite little glow-in-the-dark companions into their holiday traditions.

Visitors can step into a mini Christmas village filled with Smiski-themed displays and festive surprises. Guests can also visit the Smiski Corner of Wishes, where they can hang their Christmas wishes and share a little holiday cheer.

More exciting activities await throughout the three-day celebration, making it a fun experience to enjoy with friends, family, and fellow fans. And who knows? You might even get the chance to meet Smiski in person!

Speaking of things being fully booked, this will be the last weekend of Big Bad Wolf 2026 at the fifth floor of the nearby Park Triangle Mall.

Exhibitions

The Department of Trade and Industry – National Capital Regional Office, in partnership with OTOP Philippines, will officially hold the 10th anniversary of Metro Fiesta.

With this year's theme, "Where Diversity, Creativity, and Technology Converge," the five-day event features a comprehensive product exhibition, live craft demonstrations, cultural performances, and specialized learning sessions covering Generative AI, digital transformation, Halal export readiness, gender and development, and sustainable enterprise practices.

The DTI-NCRO Metro Fiesta is happening at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B of Gateway Mall 2 from November 13 to 17.

On November 14 and 15 at the SMX Manila Function Room 5 will be this year's Philippine Diecast Expo for enthusiasts, collectors, brands, and creators of miniature vehicles.

A bit further north on the same days is the Christmas edition of Komiket, aptly titled "Paskomiket," at the Megatrade Hall 1 in Mandaluyong.

Momfluencers Decluttering Sale

Araneta City, in partnership with prominent celebrity moms and digital content creators, will kick off the Momfluencers Decluttering Sale. The two-day event takes place at the Activity Area of Farmers Plaza in Cubao, Quezon City from November 13 to 14.

The pop-up bazaar gives shoppers and fans the chance to browse and score pre-loved items, lifestyle finds, and curated goods directly from known mom-influencers, including Kris Bernal, Katya Santos, Gwen Zamora, Connh Cruz, and Nikki Bonifacio.

Shows continue

After nearly two decades, rock band My Chemical Romance return to the Philippines and will take over the Philippine Arena on November 14 to perform its "The Black Parade" album in full.

Making a quicker comeback the next day is Korean rock band Wave to Earth, this time at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Local singer Jona stages her "Chapters" concert on November 14 at the New Frontier Theater, where comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will perform the following day.

Another Filipino artist Randy Santiago will mark his 40th anniversary of performing with "Behind the Shades" at the Elements at Centris on November 13.

Basil Valdez meanwhile will belatedly celebrate his 75th birthday with a November 14 "Salamin ng Buhay" concert at the Globe Auditorium of the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig.

Gab Pangilinan stars as the titular Ilocano heroine of "Gabriela the Musical" which begins a month-long engagement at the Areté's Hyungai Hall in the Ateneo de Manila University, while starting a shorter engagement in Makati's Mirror Studio Theater is Nick Payne's "Constellations."

Tanghalang Pilipino's P-pop musical "Gregoria Lakambini" about another local hero Gregoria de Jesus will get another run starting this weekend at Makati's Proscenium Theater

Comedy production "The Play That Goes Wrong" continues its run at the Theatre at Solaire as the "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" carries on in the nearby The Space.

Also carrying on is "The Art of Breaking Up" at the PETA Theater Center, Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater, and "Joseph the Dreamer" at RCBC Plaza's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati.

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