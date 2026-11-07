Dennis Trillo defends Jennylyn Mercado, slams event for displaying her childhood abuse

Content warning: Child abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Trillo called out an events organizer and supplier for using as props a tabloid copy featuring the childhood abuse of his wife and fellow actor Jennylyn Mercado.

The award-winning actor took to social media and rebuking event company Party Magic which had used posters and copies of old tabloids to decorate a recent '90s-themed party.

Dennis had apparently been trying to contact the company but his calls were never answered, hence his decision to post online.

"Bakit niyo naman napiling gamitin ito mismong kopya ng tabloid na ito? Sa theme ng children's party pa ha? Paki paliwanag please…," he asked.

The actor's post was a screenshot of the company's now-deleted post displaying the party's decorations, and he added an arrow calling attention to the tabloid in question with the headline "Anak ng OCW, Bugbog-Sarado sa Stepfather."

Dennis explained for those who were unaware that the child who was beaten up, as seen in the photo, was Jennylyn.

The actress had previously shared her experience being physically abused by her stepfather as a three-year-old, later rescued by her aunt Lydia.

"Tama ba naman na yun pa ang ilagay niyo?" Dennis asked to end his post. As of writing Party Magic has turned off the comments section of its social media platforms and its most recent Facebook post was before Halloween.

Party Magic via Facebook Party Magic's statement addressing the concerns of Dennis Trillo about a tabloid copy party prop that featured Jennylyn Mercado's childhood abuse

The company did eventually release a statement apologizing to both Jennylyn, Dennis and their family for displaying the tabloid copy in question.

It admitted to using the clipping as one of many vintage newspaper materials as props, acknowledging that the featured story "should have never been used in a celebratory setting."

Party Magic reiterated no intention to offend any individual but claimed full responsibility for the incident, which it clarified was not an attempt "to target, ridicule, or disrespect" Jennylyn.

The company stated it "unequivocally condemns all forms of child abuse" and will "never knowingly promote, glorify, or trivialize such suffering."

The statement ended with Party Magic vowing to review its internal processes and reiterating apologies to the affected parties.

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