Finland launches contest for singles to find love and good food

MANILA, Philippines — If there is anyone out there who's dreamed of going on a date in a Nordic country, the ideal opportunity to make it come true is within reach.

Visit Finland, the country's national tourism agency, is launching a brand new campaign that will introduce the local cuisine to interested travellers.

"Finnish Dinner Date" will offer the chance for 16 single individuals to visit the deemed "happiest country in the world" to experience an unforgettable culinary adventure and meaningful connections.

Local chefs were tapped to create tasting menus and were served to some travellers last September, and the experience is up for grabs once more this February — just in time for Valentine's Day.

Eight single people will experience distinct culinary experiences in Helsinki, while another eight will have it in Tampere, further north from the capital, both culminating in a group dinner date.

Those selected will go an all-expenses-paid (including a full itinerary) four-day trip to Finland, though the exact city will only be revealed to the lucky winners upon selection.

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Each will be paired with two local Finnish singles on each dinner date. The "Finnish Dinner Date" experiences will happen between February 9 and 19, overlapping with the Day of Hearts.

Interested individuals need only to post a public video on Instagram, TikTok or Youtube their response in English to "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"

The official hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate must be used and Visit Finland's socials must be tagged on the platform of choice.

The agency has an application form that must be filled out, including the link to the social media challenge video. Applications will close on November 10, 2026 at 6 p.m. (Philippine time).

Winners will be contacted personally before the public announcement on December 1, which will be posted on the agency's social media channels.

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