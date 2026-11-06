Weekend list: Big Bad Wolf, French film fest, returning artists

MANILA, Philippines – It's a brand new month ticking down to the end of the year, and yet there is still so much to do.

The first weekend of November is very promising when it comes to events and activities, especially those aching to add another book to their reading list.

Here's some of the things happening this weekend:

Book haven

The popular Big Bad Wolf Books is back in Manila, finding a new home in Bonifacio Global City.

Over a million books available up to 95% off will take over the 5th floor of Park Triangle Mall. Admission is free and the fair is open until midnight this weekend.

Meanwhile at Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon, the National Bookstore Sulit Reads Fair is ongoing until November 7 also offering thousands of affordable and accessible book finds for everyone.

Bookworms and enthusiasts rummage through various genres from standalone to book series, written by local and international authors.

While not entirely about books, Toy Kingdom's Toy Warehouse Sale is back this weekend at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall where toys are sold up to 70% off.

Vive la France

The French Film Festival returns for its 29th edition beginning this weekend, inviting Filipino audiences the chance to discover the boldness, diversity and richness of French cinema.

This year offers a compelling selection of 24 contemporary releases, literary adaptations, historical dramas, feminist narratives and animated films.

This weekend's screenings will take place at SM Aura in Taguig, SM City Manila, and Alliance Francaise de Manille in Makati.

Shows continue

Pop duo LANY returns to the Philippines for a string of shows around the country, first at the Seaside Cebu Arena on November 6, followed by back-to-back nights at the Philippine Arena.

LANY will then take a short detour to Thailand before heading back to Cebu for a show on November 12.

Korean star of "Taxi Driver" Lee Je-hoon is back in the Philippines for a fan meeting on November 7 at the World Trade Center Tent in Pasay.

Coke Studio marks its 10th year in 2026 with a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena headlined by BINI, Ben&Ben, KZ Tandingan and Al James.

Speaking of anniversaries, Alamat marks its fifth year over at the New Frontier Theater with a November 8 show.

Ice Seguerra stages the first of his "Ice Sings!" concert series with November 6 and 7 shows at San Juan's Music Museum.

Comedy production "The Play That Goes Wrong" begins its run at the Theatre at Solaire this weekend as the "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" carries on in the nearby The Space.

Another show starting its run is "The Art of Breaking Up" at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City, where elsewhere in the city Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" is still going on at the REP Eastwood Theater.

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