Weekend list: Breast cancer awareness, culture festivals, comeback shows

The middle of October sees celebrations of culture, concerts, and breast cancer awareness all over the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The middle of October sees celebrations of culture, concerts, and breast cancer awareness all over the country.

Pink ribbon acts

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a number of activities are being observed in Araneta City in celebration of pink ribbons.

From October 15 to 19, free breast and prostate screenings will be conducted along Gen. Roxas Avenue across the New Frontier Theater for those seeking early detection.

A morning run and dance warms-ups in support of patients and survivor will take place on October 18 at the Araneta Coliseum's Green Gate.

The Philippine Cancer Society will host on October 19 a seminar on cancer early detection, debunking common myths and discovering available support resources.

On the same and following day will be an art workshop and exhibit for breast cancer patients and survivors to encourage healing and self-expression.

Elswhere in Araneta City is Gateway Gallery opening its new doors in Gateway Mall 2 and the ongoing Parolan in the Expo Centro Parking.

Film and culture fests

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions of the Department of Trade and Industry brings back Manila FAME, the country's leading trade show for home, furniture, fashion to the World Trade Center in Pasay.

Over at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig, ManilArt will hold its 18th edition of the national art fair, carrying this year the theme "Where the Line Begins."

Elsewhere in Bonifacio Global City this weekend is the 2026 edition of Whisky Live Manila and Bar Show where alcohol enthusiasts can gather to try out premier beverages.

In terms of films, the fifth "Kino Fest: German Film Festival" organized by the Goethe-Institut will continue free screenings of recent German films at Greenhills Mall Cinema in San Juan.

Ongoing on the other hand is the first-ever "Godzilla Film Festival" in select SM Cinemas where tickets go for P275 plus a chance to score exclusive collectible cards in participating locations.

Shows continue

Live performances are also filling stages across Metro Manila this weekend.

This weekend "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez will begin staging her final major solo concert "Finale" at the Mall of Asia Arena, this October 18 show free of charge for the fans.

British-Norwegian group A1 returns to the Philippines for a shows at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel on October 16, Quezon City's New Frontier Theater on October 17, and Laguna's Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex on October 18.

Local pop singer Angela Ken will be taking over the New Frontier Theater the day after A1 while British singer Louis Tomlinson returns to the Araneta Coliseum on October 17.

Also on October 17 is "UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphony" at Makati's Proscenium Theater, the first international concert tour of game of the same name with new orchestral arrangements by Adam Hoskins as performed by the Filharmonika Orchestra while gameplay footage plays onscreen.

JC Santos directs himself in three roles opposite Bart Guingona in "A Number" by Caryl Churchill at Karrivin Studios' WHYNoT in Makati this weekend, offering a new take on the effects of artificial intelligence on identity and humanity.

"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" continues at The Space at Solaire while in the nearby Theatre at Solaire, "Cirque Alice: An Acrobatic Adventure in Wonderland" begins its limited run.

Gary Valenciano continues his "Back at the Museum" series at the Music Museum in Greenhills on October 17 while "Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" continues its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Also onstage are Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City and Jun Robles Lana's "About Us But Not About Us" at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.

After visits to Market! Market! and Ayala Malls Evo City, the Pokémon Truck heads to Ayala Malls Manila Bay where fans can try "Pokémon Pokopia" on the Nintendo Switch 2 and hopefully meet a Pikachu mascot.