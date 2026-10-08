Alex Eala recalls Anna Wintour meeting on Maria Sharapova podcast

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone gets that nerve-racking feeling when meeting Anna Wintour for the first time, and this is the same feeling for Philippine tennis star Alex Eala.

Alex recounted her first encounter with the fashion icon on the "Pretty Tough" podcast of former world No. 1 and tennis champion Maria Sharapova.

Toward the end of the episode, Sharapova brought up Alex's entry into the fashion world on the heels of several fashion week appearances and meeting Anna at her office.

The Filipina admitted to feeling "super nervous" about meeting Anna, noting the latter as one of few individuals that carries "such a presence and aura" and how much she has done for women.

"A month before I found out [I'd be meeting her], I scoured the whole Internet [because] I had no idea what I'm gonna wear," Alex shared.

Sharapova said anything but black would fit her approval, and fortunately Alex had worn embellished purple trousers and a simple white top with a tie.

"I got a lot of compliments and it was really rewarding," the Filipina recalled about the meeting, reiterating how much Anna enjoys tennis.

Alex acknowledged the many opportunities she has had meeting amazing people, but it was still a different experience when they are individuals she looks up to or have been touched by their impact.

The former Russian star reminisced about meeting Anna while she was still playing to present collections she envisioned for footwear brand Cole Haan. The brand was previously under sports apparel Nike, which Sharapova endorsed.

She recalled Anna complimenting a bag she brought to the meeting, which made Sharapova "melt," and giving her pieces of advice about launching collections.

At the end of the episode, Alex said a good outfit makes her feel both tough and pretty.

"That girlhood conversation makes me feel pretty... it could be a range of things but to connect with a friend, I love that," Alex ended.

Next on Alex's schedule are the Wuhan and Ningbo Opens in China followed by the Tokyo Open in Japan. — Video from Maria Sharapova's YouTube channel

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