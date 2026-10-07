Ambassador of Ghana to the Philippines honored in luncheon by Honorary Consul Betty Chua

During the Farewell Call of Her Excellency Ambassador Florence Buerki- Akonor on Sept. 2, 2026, at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), DoubleDragon Plaza, with DFA Secretary Teresa Lazaro and Ghanaian Consul Dr. Betty Lao Ang

On Sept. 3, a distinguished Farewell and Honor Luncheon was held at 12 p.m. at Peking Hall, Canton Road, Shangri-La The Fort, honoring Her Excellency Florence Buerki-Akonor, Non-Resident Ambassador of Ghana to the Philippines (resident in Malaysia), and celebrating the commendation of Honorary Consul Betty Lao Ang (Chua).

The elegant affair was hosted by Honorary Consul Betty Ang of Ghana together with her family — Ambassador Francis Chua, Consul, Beatrice Ang, Consul Bryan Ang, and Ms. Beryl Lim-Ang.

The occasion brought together members of the diplomatic corps and esteemed business leaders. Members of the diplomatic community present to pay tribute and celebrate the occasion included the Ambassadors of South Africa, Bangladesh, Ukraine, Peru, Malaysia and Laos.

The gathering was also attended by prominent personalities from the Philippine business sector, including tycoon Carlos “Charlie” Rufino, Perry Ferrer of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Sergio Luis-Ortiz-Luis Jr. of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), and Victor Lim, president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).

Siblings Ukraine Consul Beatrice Jane L. Ang and Hon. Beryl Lim-Ang with FFCCCII corporate secretary Dr. Fernando Gan, Consul Mely Ablaza, Consul Issam Eldebs and Consul General Fortune Ledesma.

The luncheon served as a meaningful celebration of diplomatic camaraderie, honoring Ambassador Florence Buerki-Akonor’s dedicated service and leadership, while recognizing Honorary Consul Betty Lao Ang (Chua) for her exemplary contributions and commitment to fostering international goodwill and bilateral relations.