Weekend list: Ben&Ben, PokÃ©mon truck, 'Moana' concert and more

Weekend list: Ben&Ben, Pokémon truck, 'Moana' concert and more

Ben&Ben on the set of their "Duyan" music video.

MANILA, Philippines — One of OPM's biggest acts, a Pokémon pop-up truck and a packed slate of concerts, art fairs, theater and fan events are among the things to check out around Metro Manila this weekend.

Ben&Ben's 'Saranggola'

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben celebrates nine years of music with "Saranggola: The Concert" at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on October 2.

The concert will feature the group's hits as well as reimagined tracks from its catalog, several of which appear on the recently released anthology album "Nine." The nine-track record includes new versions of songs such as "Ride Home," "Maybe the Night," "Autumn," "Lifetime" and "Leaves."

"Saranggola" will also mark Ben&Ben's final concert as a nine-member act, as drummer Jam Villanueva previously announced that 2026 would be her last year with the band.

Another local band, Over October, will bid farewell to drummer Janessa Geronimo at its New Frontier Theater concert on October 4. The show will be Geronimo's final major concert with the band and celebrates Over October's 12th anniversary.

A day earlier, Japanese boy group BE:FIRST will perform at the same venue for its World Showcase 2026 tour.

5th Gateway Art Fair

The fifth Gateway Art Fair opens is fifth edition through October 4 at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, bringing together more than 200 local artists and art groups for a four-day celebration of Filipino creativity.

Presented by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, Gateway Gallery and Araneta City, and co-presented by Metrobank in partnership with Megaworld, the fair provides a platform for established and emerging visual artists. Admission is free, with art activities and talks held during mall hours.

Meanwhile, the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival is entering its final weekend at Gateway Cineplex 18 and participating cinemas around Metro Manila.

Audiences have until October 4 to catch entries including top winner "Mono No Aware," "Apol of my Ai," "Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo)," "Patay Gutom" and "Stuck on You." Screenings are also being held at TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Seventeen fanzone

Carats Haven, a community of Seventeen fans, will hold "Cheers to Youth: From Yoon, To Youth," a fundraising event in partnership with Save the Children Philippines, at the Activity Area of Ali Mall on October 4.

The event aims to bring fans together through activities inspired by the K-pop group while supporting programs for children in need.

Speaking of K-pop, Enhypen returns to the Philippines on October 3 for the "Endless Dunkin' | Enhypen Fun Meet" at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Pokémon LED pop-up truck

The Pokémon Truck begins its Philippine tour on October 2, giving fans a chance to try "Pokémon Pokopia" on Nintendo Switch 2.

Its first weekend stop is Market! Market! from October 2 to 4, with the tour continuing at participating malls through January 24, 2027.

The custom-built truck features six Nintendo Switch 2 gaming stations. Four are dedicated to "Pokémon Pokopia," where players can create their own world alongside Pokémon, while two additional stations will feature a selection of Nintendo games at selected stops. Staff will also be available to guide first-time and experienced players.

On weekdays, the truck is scheduled to travel through areas in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Imus, Dasmariñas and General Trias.

For fans looking for something more active, Pokémon Run 30 will take place at the SM Mall of Asia on October 3 and 4, featuring an approximately 5-kilometer fun run.

Shows continue

Live performances are also filling stages across Metro Manila this weekend.

Jun Robles Lana's "About Us But Not About Us" returns for another run at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati from October 2 to 25.

Romnick Sarmenta, Elijah Canlas and Epy Quizon reprise their roles as Eric, Lancelot and Marcus, respectively. Tuxqs Rutaquio alternates as Eric, Kobie Brown as Lancelot and Andoy Ranay as Marcus.

Gary Valenciano continues his "Back at the Museum" series at the Music Museum in Greenhills, with a show on October 3 as part of a 10-night run throughout the month.

The Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre, or CAST PH, is bringing "Shakespeare in the Park" back with performances of "Macbeth" on October 2 and 3 at Ayala Triangle and October 4 at Circuit Park.

Tarek El Tayech reprises the title role after playing Macbeth in 2019, while Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo takes on Lady Macbeth in her first Shakespeare production. Admission is free.

Comedian Alex Calleja is also bringing his "Happy 4 All!" birthday comedy series to the Music Museum on October 2 and Insular Life Tanghalang Haribon in Alabang on October 3.

This weekend's film concert offering at The Theatre at Solaire is Disney's 2016 animated film "Moana." The 78-member Filharmonika Orchestra, under the baton of Gerard Salonga, will perform the film's score and soundtrack live on October 3 and 4.

Janella Salvador and Gian Magdangal will serve as guest vocalists for Moana and Maui, respectively.

"Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" also continues its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with performances throughout the weekend.

"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" continues at The Space at Solaire, where its Manila run has been extended through December 13.

Also onstage are Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City and Tanghalang Pilipino's "Sayaw ng mga Ilaw," based on Cheeno Marlo Sayuno's short story, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in Pasay.

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