Weekend list: World Pet Expo, Japan Fiesta, Matcha fest

MANILA, Philippines – It's everything Japan, pets and music this weekend.

World Pet Expo 2026

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the World Pet Expo is an all-inclusive event that brings together industry leaders, brands, and pet enthusiasts to showcase the latest trends and foster growth in the global pet industry.

Pet parents will learn about effective pet parenting from leading veterinarians, animal behavior experts and industry pioneers in the four-day summit at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from September 24 to 27.

Japan Fiesta

Japanophiles can visit SM Mega Fashion Hall in Mandaluyong City for Japan's Best of Both Worlds, a cultural and lifestyle showcase presented by JCB.

The Japan fiesta event is free to the public and runs from September 25 to 27.

Matchaholics

Lovers of matcha, meanwhile, can drop by Ayala Malls Circuit Activity Center in Makati for the Makati Matcha Fest.

The festival features local matcha brands, apparel, accessories, and photobooths from September 26 to 27.

Manila tourism expo

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) will be joining this year's My Manila Tourism Expo, a tourism event spearheaded by the City Government of Manila, through the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Manila, from September 25 to 27 2026 at Foro de Intramuros, Manila.

The NHCP will feature the renewed branding of its museums as national shrines under the agency, starting with the Apolinario Mabini Shrine – Manila and the Jose Rizal Shrine Fort Santiago, with an exhibit – "From Nagtahan to Bagumbayan: Rizal and Mabini's Memories of Manila."

This special exhibition will highlight the lives, experiences, contributions, and legacies of both Apolinario Mabini and Jose Rizal during their respective periods in Manila.

A book sale including selected Rizal, Mabini, and Manila-related publications will be available at the booth, plus history-themed games with various NHCP merchandise as prizes.

Musical acts

The first-ever Navotas Music Fest is taking place this September 26 at the Navotas Convention Center, headlined by Cup of Joe, Maki, Mayonnaise, KAIA, and Room Session.

Elsewhere on the same day at SM Aura's Samsung Hall, Josh Cullen of SB19 will hold his "Like Me" solo showcase.

Clara Benin, meanwhile, will have acoustic "Really Got Me Thinking" set the following day in Quezon City's Sine Pop.

Engelbert Humperdinck is back in the Philippines and will perform his greatest hits at the New Frontier Theater on September 25.

Krystal Mejes will then be in the same venue the next day for her "Becoming" fan meet and advocacy concert.

Shows continue

Live performances are still taking place this weekend around the Philippines.

"Bongga Ka Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" continues its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater as does "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" at The Space at Solaire.

Also continuing to be staged are Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City and Tanghalang Pilipino's "Sayaw ng mga Ilaw" — based on Cheeno Marlo Sayuno's short story — at Pasay's Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez

Coming to a close, however, this weekend are "Muli: An OPM Musical" at Taguig's Globe Auditorium, Repertory Philippines' take on William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at St. Scholastica's College in Manila, and "The Effect" at the Doreen Black Box in Ateneo de Manila University's Areté.

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