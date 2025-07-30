SM Groupâ€™s relief operations deliver aid to thousands

SM Group’s relief operations deliver aid to thousands

The foundation distributed more than 18,800 Kalinga Packs, containing food and basic essentials.

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of continuous rains and widespread flooding brought by Severe Tropical Storms Crising, Dante, Typhoon Emong, and the southwest monsoon, SM Foundation rolled out its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE) to provide immediate relief to affected communities across the country.

In partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Markets, the foundation distributed more than 18,800 Kalinga Packs, containing food and basic essentials. Relief operations covered several areas, including Metro Manila, Olongapo City, Bataan, Pampanga, Rizal, Pangasinan, Cavite, Tarlac City, La Union, Laguna and Cebu City.

These were distributed in coordination with local government units and barangay officials.

SM City Fairview volunteers hand over the Kalinga Packs in Quezon City.

SM Foundation AVP for Livelihood and Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles said that the collaboration across SM’s business units added value to the effort and enabled a quick response to community needs. Volunteers from SM Supermalls, SM Markets and SM Foundation worked together to pack and distribute Kalinga Packs to households affected by recent storms.

“Through OPTE, we make sure we are there for our communities not just in good times, but especially during crises,” Angeles said. “The dedication of our employees and partners allows us to respond quickly and compassionately when our fellow Filipinos need support the most.”

OPTE is a social good program of SM Foundation, implemented in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Markets. It is aimed at delivering immediate relief to SM's host communities during calamities and emergencies.

As of writing, relief operations are ongoing, with the SM Group preparing to continue the distribution in the coming days.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.