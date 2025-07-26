Filipina graduates from LSE with research on adapting 15-minute city model to Metro Manila

LONDON, UK — A Filipina scholar has earned a Master of Science in Cities degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE Cities), presenting a capstone research project focused on reshaping Metro Manila through the lens of the 15-minute city urban model.

In her study, Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo examined how the global planning concept—which aims to make essential services accessible within a 15-minute walk or bike ride—can be adapted to the complex, densely populated and often inequitable terrain of the Philippine capital.

Lamentillo’s paper proposes a phased, context-sensitive approach to development, outlining short- and long-term interventions centered on accessibility, climate resilience and inclusivity.

“As cities continue to evolve, we must listen to the people who live in them,” she said. “Urban planning cannot be limited to technocratic ideals—it must include the lived realities of elders, persons with disabilities, single mothers and children.”

She also questioned the country’s continued use of outdated responses to urban challenges, citing flooding as a pressing concern.

“Have we truly considered solutions like sponge cities or permeable pavements? These aren’t just concepts—they are urgent alternatives,” she added.

Lamentillo is the founder of NightOwl AI, a tech initiative that applies machine learning to preserve endangered and morphologically complex Philippine languages.

Her academic background includes a Juris Doctor from the University of the Philippines College of Law and executive education at Harvard Kennedy School. She is also pursuing a Master of Science in Major Programme Management at the University of Oxford.

LSE Cities is a globally recognized center at the London School of Economics conducting research and policy engagement to promote sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Her graduation not only marks another academic milestone but also reaffirms a continuing mission to transform Metro Manila into a city that works for all.