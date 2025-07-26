A memorable night for Novo Ecijanos

The distinguished members of Circulo Novo Ecijano gathered for their much-anticipated first fellowship of the year at the historic Club Filipino in San Juan City, hosted by the indefatigable Jun and Baby de Leon of Talavera, Nueva Ecija. Guests were treated to a sumptuous buffet dinner featuring a perfectly roasted calf and a delightful spread of appetizers lovingly prepared by several members.

Romanian Consul Serge Ortiz Luis, Anna Sobrepeña, Marge Ortiz Luis, and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president and Liberia Consul Nina Mangio

Spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Romanian Consul Serge Ortiz Luis and Fanny Blanco, alongside Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Nonie Basilio, Marivel Carandang, and Yoli Ayson, the evening was a heartwarming celebration of kinship, culture, and enduring ties among the sons and daughters of Nueva Ecija.

AJ Violago, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Oscar Violago

Shilpa tolani shines through

Raj Tolani and wife celebrant Shilpa Tolani

A sparkling evening of style and celebration unfolded at Manila House Private Club in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, as the ever-radiant Shilpa Tolani marked another fabulous year with a chic birthday bash themed in striking black, white, and red.

Indri Akyol of Türkiye, Manolyne Taylor, Nene Leonor, Alice Samson

Friends and loved ones gathered in high spirits, raising their glasses to toast a woman whose warmth and elegance continue to shine brightly. The night was filled with laughter, heartfelt moments, and joyous dancing – a true testament to the celebrator’s magnetic charm and generous heart.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube:

Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.