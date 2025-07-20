Lee Minho, Jun Jihyun, and the art of lifting naturally: Ultherapy Prime ushers in a new era of personalized beauty

‘I think that pursuing beauty that is most natural, authentic, and true to one’s self best defines the identity of Ultherapy Prime,’ says Lee Minho.

There are star sightings, and then there’s the undeniable presence that fills a room when Lee Minho and Jun Jihyun take the stage.

In Seoul, the two Korean superstars headlined an exclusive, invitation-only event to unveil Ultherapy Prime, the next generation of non-invasive skin lifting technology.

The audience, a mix of media, industry insiders, and aesthetic practitioners, was eager not only to glimpse these icons but to learn about the advancements redefining how people approach aging and beauty. Ulthera Prime’s campaign is aptly called “See My Skin, Lift My Way: Love My Prime.”

The ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Seoul was transformed into an Ultherapy Prime universe. As we were ushered and digitally guided by a special app into their world, we experienced amazing photo areas with pretty backdrops, were immersed in a skyline with AR (Augmented Reality) billboards of their brand ambassadors and of yourself using their high-tech app, given personalized scarves inspired by the hanbok by artist Danha, and more.

When Lee Minho and Jun Jihyun entered the room, the audience was so excited, there were audible gasps and warm welcome greetings. At the program, both actors shared candid reflections on personal philosophies of self-care, confidence, and maintaining authenticity in an industry where appearances is of utmost importance.

Jun Jihyun is radiant at the Ultherapy Prime event in Seoul.

Natural self-care

“We are living in an era where every individual becomes a brand, so it’s really important how you take care of yourself and how you increase and promote your value,” said Lee Minho. “In that sense, Ultherapy Prime gives a lot of importance to self-care in a most natural way. That’s why I believe the brand is loved by so many people.”

Despite his status as one of Asia’s (and even the world’s) most recognizable leading men, Lee Minho revealed a cautious approach to aesthetic treatments. “Because of my job as an actor, I really resisted doing any treatments on my face and making unnatural changes,” he said. “I avoid laser treatments, but Ultherapy Prime has become my most important routine in skincare. Other than that, I also use sheet masks every single day.”

The ultra-handsome actor spoke thoughtfully about aging as a natural process rather than a crisis to be avoided: “Everybody has their own charm. However, the biggest charm is when you are being yourself. I have witnessed others who have had dramatic changes in the way they look, but being natural is the most important thing. I don’t think getting old is a bad thing. There is a unique charm, aura, charisma that anyone at every age can have.”

For Jun Jihyun, whose elegance and screen presence have made her a household name across Asia and beyond, beauty is inseparable from empowerment and confidence. “Ultherapy Prime empowers one to take control of their journey by offering personalized lifting options. It enables more proactive self-care, maintaining one’s natural beauty and confidence,” she said.

Lawrence Siow, Merz Aesthetics Asia Pacific regional president, says, “Built on a legacy of proven, natural-looking outcomes, Ultherapy Prime is redefining the future of nonsurgical skin lifting and setting a new benchmark in hyper-personalized medical aesthetics.”

Look your best at any age

Asked how Ultherapy Prime empowers those wanting to look their best at any stage of life, she emphasized: “The greatest strength of Ultherapy Prime is that it empowers each person to take control of their own journey. By offering personalized lifting options, it enables more proactive self-care, helping people of all ages maintain their most natural beauty and confidence.”

The event highlighted how Ultherapy Prime is the gold standard in aesthetic procedures. Fourteen years after the original Ultherapy device introduced non-invasive ultrasound lifting to the world, Prime pushes the envelope further with advanced real-time imaging and enhanced precision.

Now, why is personalization important? New research from Merz Aesthetics reveals a sweeping shift toward hyper-personalized beauty, with 94 percent of Asia-Pacific consumers demanding tailored skin-lifting treatments and 80 percent willing to pay more for results that feel uniquely theirs. Riding this wave, Ultherapy Prime takes center stage as Merz Aesthetics’ latest leap in non-invasive skin lifting. Harnessing advanced real-time imaging and precision targeting, it reaches collagen and elastin-rich layers at multiple depths, creating natural, long-lasting rejuvenation, and ushering in a new era where beauty treatments are as individualized as the faces they transform. Ultherapy Prime is owned and distributed by Merz Aesthetics.

During the program, Lawrence Siow, Merz Aesthetics Asia Pacific Regional president, explained, “Built on a legacy of proven, natural-looking outcomes, Ultherapy Prime is redefining the future of nonsurgical skin lifting and setting a new benchmark in hyper-personalized medical aesthetics.”

Dr. Owen Sunga, senior vice president of regional scientific and clinical services of the company, underscored the technology’s leap forward: “Ultherapy Prime leads the way with its enhanced real-time imaging data, providing an advanced hyper-personalized lift based exactly on the patient’s unique skin composition and needs.”

Actress Jun Jihyun is flanked by Dr. Owen Sunga, senior vice president, regional scientific and clinical services at Merz Aesthetics; Sylvia Lee, senior vice president, regional marketing Asia-Pacific and regional commercial, China at Merz Aesthetics; and Alexis Stern, Merz Aesthetics Global chief marketing officer.

Non-invasive treatment

Ultherapy Prime remains the only FDA-cleared non-invasive ultrasound treatment with vivid, real-time visualization of the skin’s deeper layers. This allows practitioners to see precisely where they’re delivering energy, targeting the same foundational tissue planes as a surgical facelift but without incisions or downtime. Key advances include treatments that are now 20-percent faster, provide greater comfort for patients, and natural-looking results that develop gradually over two to three months, often lasting a year or longer from a single session. With zero downtime, it’s a discreet option for those who want aesthetic improvements without interrupting their lives.

At the event, I had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with Lee Minho. Asked what aspects he feels best define Ultherapy Prime’s brand identity, he replied, “I think that pursuing beauty that is most natural, authentic, and true to one’s self best defines the identity of Ultherapy Prime.”

And if he had to describe the confidence behind the brand’s “Love My Prime” campaign in just three words, he chose: “empowered, authentic, self-confidence.”

These ideas resonate strongly in an industry increasingly focused on subtlety and individuality rather than dramatic transformation. Ultherapy Prime isn’t selling the dream of looking 20 forever; it’s offering the possibility of looking your best self at every age. Because beauty, as both Lee Minho and Jun Jihyun seem to agree, isn’t about erasing time. It’s about owning it.

In a world obsessed with filters and fleeting trends, Ultherapy Prime makes a compelling case: Real power lies in lifting not just skin, but confidence — and in revealing the authentic face we choose to show the world.

* * *

For more information on Ultherapy PRIME, follow @ultherapyph and @vanguardaestheticsph in Instagram.