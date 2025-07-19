Sisterly Sparkle

Double birthday bliss was in full swing as stylish sisters Micah and Licah Caramba marked their special days with a dazzling joint celebration hosted by their ever-supportive parents Bernie and Vivian Caramba at the opulent Glass Ballroom of Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

The evening sparkled with love, laughter, and lots of glamour as guests came in their most impressive outfits, making the Best Dressed of the Night contest one of the event’s most anticipated highlights.

The celebrants’ ever-supportive parents Bernie and Vivian Caramba

A joyful afternoon

Best Dressed of the Night winners Arianne Castro, Alexie Villacorte and Dr. Nelia Sarcol with Manolyne Taylor

Gracious hostess and dear friend Marissa Fenton welcomed close amigos and amigas into her elegant Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City residence for a delightful luncheon in honor of the well-loved Angola Consul Helen Ong.

Connie Haw, Marian Ong

Fanny Blanco, Michelle Arce, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma

The heartwarming afternoon was filled with laughter, love, and the sweet sound of live music, creating a truly joyful celebration of life, friendship, and treasured memories.

* * *

