Filipino firm Barchan + Architecture named Asia’s best in design

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino contemporary architecture firm Barchan + Architecture was named Asia's Best Firm in Architecture Design for 2025, the top prize of the Asia Architecture Design Awards (AADA).

Award winners are recognized for outstanding examples of innovation, sustainability and design excellence in the continent.

Apart from the biggest prize, Barchan + Architecture also this year's Asia’s Best Commercial Building Architecture Design for The Terraces at Dao in Marikina City.

The building is a 3,100-square-meter head office and warehouse for an entertainment equipment rental company.

The Terraces at Dao features urvilinear canopies connecting different structures on the site as a nod to the Banaue Rice Terraces and has vibrant, colorful hues reminiscent of Filipino jeepneys and fiestas.

Related: Makati's The Curator drops out of 'Asia's 50 Best Bars' list

The firm's founder, architect Jason Buensalido, expressed his gratitude to AADA for the honor in a statement, underlining how the award affirms the firm's design philosophy of expressing Filipino culture in design while inspiring positive change to people, communities, and the environment.

"This award reflects our deep commitment to creating impactful and sustainable architecture that truly resonates with the spirit of Vibrant Asia," said Buensalido, referencing the theme of the 2025 AADA.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the AADA judges and to our clients who trust us with their visions," Buensalido ended. "Barchan + Architecture hopes to further contribute to the evolving built environment in the Philippines and in Asia by crafting spaces that helps us build a better world."

A night dedicated to AADA winners will be held on July 25 in South Korea's The Shilla Seoul Hotel.

Past designs by Barchan + Architecture include Aqua Boracay, Lyfe Tower in Mandaluyong, The Courtyard House in Parañaque, the College of Arts and Technology in Quezon City, and the expansion of The Bellevue Bohol.

RELATED: Schilthorn - Piz Gloria, the Bond film location now a revolving restaurant in the Alps