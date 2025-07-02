28th Fiesta in America expands to Philippine schools, creatives for New Jersey expo

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s Fiesta in America is expanding its list of exhibitors to include Philippines creatives and schools with international programs to take part in its 28th edition in August.

The two-day expo will be on August 16 and 17 at the American Dream Retail and Entertainment Center in New Jersey.

Organizers are banking on the success of past editions and are now welcoming exhibitors from Philippine local government units that promote tourism, trade, or culture; food, garments, crafts, and health and wellness exporters; Philippine schools and training centers with international programs; tourism boards and regional offices; Philippine fashion, design, crafts, animation and entertainment creatives; small and medium enterprises with ready-made products and manufacturers looking for distribution in the United States.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Philippine companies generate real sales and strong leads from this expo customers across the U.S. Northeast,” said Fernando Mendez, Chief Executive Officer and President of Fiesta in America.

Fiesta in America expects 200 Filipino-American organizations participating in the August expo. Organizers estimate over 10,000 expo participants, mainly Overseas Filipino Workers, business owners, and second-generation Filipino-Americans.

A seminar on investing, retiring and starting businesses in the Philippines will be held at the main expo hall. Local officials from New Jersey and New York are also expected to attend.

Live entertainment featuring Filipino talents and Filipino-American acts will also be staged during the two-day event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

