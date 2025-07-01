'Akalain niyo yun': Ryzza Mae Dizon graduates senior high school from FEU

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" co-host Ryzza Mae Dizon has finally graduated from Senior High School!

Ryzza Mae shared her new milestone to fans on social media of her FEU High School graduation.

"Graduated from Senior High School!!! Thank you Lord," Ryzza Mae wrote in the caption of a video of her walking onstage. "Thank you po FEU High School at sa aking mga teachers."

In a separate post, Ryzza Mae shared photos from her graduation as she also thanked her family and classmates.

"Thank you thank you po for all your patience, understanding, at support talaga," Ryzza Mae said in that post's caption. "Akalain niyo yun?! HAHAHA."

Among those who congratulated Ryzza Mae were fellow "Eat Bulaga" co-host Ryan Agoncillo and model-actress Maureen Wroblewitz.

The young "Eat Bulaga" host enrolled in the school last year having taken an academic break following her junior high graduation from Eton International Schoool.

Ryzza Mae's mom Rizza also took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter wearing a green toga and holding her diploma.

"Congratulations anak, thank you Lord," Rizza wrote on her own post.

