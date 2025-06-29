Poetry, middle age and more: 10 books moms will love

MANILA, Philippines — For moms who love to read, books are a more precious and lasting gift than flowers that fade and wilt in a few days and sweets that get instantly digested when eaten.

Books offer knowledge, wisdom, and new perspectives on life and relationships. Books can also entertain, making you laugh (for those who like comedy) and cry a little (drama), giving you a good scare (horror and mystery), and blessing you with new life’s lessons learned from somebody else’s experience (inspirational stories).

So, whenever there’s a chance to gift Mom with a little treat, pick a book for her and make her happy. One or two choices on this list drawn up by Bianca de Vera will surely resonate with her and part of their friendship will change with it.

As book lovers, there is nothing quite like the joy of giving a good read to our loved ones. Whether she's a fan of heartwarming stories, thrilling mysteries, or self-help books, these picks are sure to resonate with her and provide hours of delightful reading.

1. 'Duty Ka Ba?' by Tepai Pascual

"Duty Ka Ba?" will surely make mom laugh. It is a graphic novel that infuses laughter into the hectic and complex world of healthcare in the Philippines.

Born during the pandemic, this comic book series draws from the real-life experiences of healthcare workers, presenting a mix of hilarious stand-alone comic strips and an unexpected romance. It offers a unique mix of medical humor, providing readers with a funny and insightful look into the lives of those on the frontlines.

Even in the busiest and most challenging environments, "Duty Ka Ba?" shows that humor can still bring joy and healing, making it the perfect read for any mom who needs a break and a good laugh.

2. 'WTF: Women Turning Fifty' by Marga Ortigas

"WTF: Women Turning Fifty" should be good for moms facing life transitions. It is a collection of personal essays from a former journalist who finds herself on the edge of middle age.

As an unprepared Gen-Xer, the author explores the profound themes of adulthood, mortality, and aging, reflecting on timeless questions about life, maturity, and loss.

Her writings, which she playfully calls rants, uncover universal truths that stand firm even in the face of hormonal changes. These essays are designed to help others who are approaching middle age — or dealing with any significant life transitions — feel less alone. Whether you're struggling with uncertainty or just need a good laugh, this book offers both companionship and a much-needed dose of humor.

3. 'Flipping the Script' by Danice Mae P. Sison

This contemporary young adult (YA) romance can make moms feel kilig, as it allows them to relive the feels of their teen years.

Miri dela Merced and Pabs Paglinauan find themselves in the same summer film internship program, despite a decades-old grudge between their grandparents.

As Miri navigates the gap between her expectations and the reality of working on a real movie, her feelings for Pabs grow, making it hard to ignore the chemistry between them.

This story is a quick, light-hearted read, with a refreshing take on a love-at-first-sight, friends-to-lovers romance. It also pays homage to Philippine cinema and blends Filipino and American slang and humor.

4. 'The School for Good Mothers' by Jessamine Chan

Jessamine Chan's debut novel should delight thrill seekers. It is a dystopian story that delves into the nightmare of a mother whose child is taken away due to a moment of poor judgment.

Frida Liu, a Chinese immigrant struggling with a lackluster career and a cheating husband, finds herself under the scrutiny of a government program designed to reform "bad" mothers. After leaving her toddler alone for two hours, Frida is forced into a Big Brother-like institution where her every move is monitored and evaluated.

She must navigate strict rules, counseling sessions, and parenting classes to prove she can be a good mother and win back her daughter, Harriet. The novel explores the unrealistic expectations placed on mothers, the systemic violence against women, and the boundless love a mother has for her child.

5.' None of This Is True' by Lisa Jewell

This psychological thriller by Lisa Jewell follows Alix Summer, a popular podcaster, who meets Josie Fair, a 45-year-old part-time seamstress.

Their chance encounter at a local pub and subsequent meetings outside the school of Alix’s children’s lead to Josie becoming the subject of Alix’s true crime podcast.

Despite finding Josie unsettling, Alix is drawn into her intriguing and darkly complex story. As their lives become increasingly intertwined, Josie’s secrets unravel, and she disappears, leaving behind a terrifying legacy that puts Alix and her family in danger.

The novel alternates between Alix and Josie’s perspectives, with interspersed interviews from a fictional Netflix series adding layers of suspense and uncertainty.

6. 'Lessons in Chemistry' by Bonnie Garmus

Set in the 1960s, "Lessons in Chemistry" is a thought-provoking women’s story.

It is a witty and insightful novel that follows the life of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist who faces systemic sexism and discrimination at her workplace. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and forms a bond with a Nobel Prize nominee. However, fate leaves Elizabeth a single mother and host of a cooking show, a role she never aspired to but accepts out of necessity.

Through her cooking show, Elizabeth inadvertently empowers women to see beyond their domestic roles, inspiring them to pursue their own dreams and ambitions. The novel is a humorous and clever exploration of personal and professional struggles, highlighting Elizabeth's determination to remain true to herself and her scientific pursuits, even in the face of overwhelming societal pressures.

7. 'A Different Sound: Stories by Mid-Century Women' by Elizabeth Bowen, Daphne du Maurier, Elizabeth Taylor, Lucy Scholes

"A Different Sound: Stories by Mid-Century Women" is an anthology that brings together short stories by renowned and lesser-known women writers from Britain and Ireland.

Set in the 1940s and 50s, a period of profound social change, these stories explore the tensions and longings of characters navigating shifting domestic arrangements and social norms. From the remote landscapes of Cornwall to the drawing rooms of the British Raj, the collection captures the era's evolving roles of women, the impact of war, the rise of technology, and the end of the Empire.

Each story offers a unique perspective, providing readers with a cohesive and compelling window into a transformative time in British society. Whether it’s for a mom who looks to explore historical fiction or a mom who enjoys thought-provoking reads, this anthology is a must-read.

8. Beautiful Chaos by Jessica Urlichs

Great for poetry lovers, Jessica Urlichs’ deeply personal and vulnerably honest collection of poems explores the multi-faceted nature of motherhood. These poems capture the extraordinary in the everyday, chronicling the highs and lows, confusion, and loss of identity that come with raising children from pregnancy to school age.

Urlichs's relatable verses offer healing and comfort, reminding readers of the sacred and tender moments while also acknowledging the challenges and humbling experiences.

This poetry collection will make you feel seen and grounded, providing a mirror to the beautiful and chaotic journey of parenting.

9. 'Kokoro: Japanese Wisdom for a Life Well Lived' by Beth Kempton

In "Kokoro: Japanese Wisdom for a Life Well Lived," Japanologist Beth Kempton shares timeless insights from Japanese culture, literature, and philosophy to help readers find stillness, wonder, and meaning in everyday life.

Blending ancient texts with modern reflections, she offers a deeper look into the heart of Japan and a guide to living with grace amid uncertainty.

This book is perfect for moms who are seeking moments of peace and reflection in their busy lives. It provides practical wisdom and inspiring perspectives that can help moms navigate the challenges of motherhood with calm, so it can turn out to be a surprisingly good self-help read.

10. 'In the Kusina: My Seasonal Filipino Cooking' by Woldy Reyes

A good book to have for cooking enthusiasts, Woldy Reyes' cookbook celebrates his Filipino heritage with 100+ recipes that blend classic flavors with seasonal produce.

Raised in Southern California as a first-generation Filipino-American, Reyes found a connection through food, a bond many moms can relate to. Now a sought-after caterer in New York City, he shares elegant, boldly flavored dishes organized by season, plus essential sauces and pantry staples.

More than a recipe collection, this is a heartfelt tribute to Filipino cuisine and sustainable cooking. It is a great way to honor culinary traditions while also bringing new and exciting flavors to the family table.

