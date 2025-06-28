Klarisse de Guzman 'in a way planned' coming out on 'Pinoy Big Brother'

Singer Klarisse de Guzman with her partner Trina Rey after being evicted from "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition"

MANILA, Philippines — Reality competition "Pinoy Big Brother" bares housemates to be their true selves, and singer Klarisse de Guzman wanted to exit the house letting world know who she really is.

Klarisse came out as bisexual during the April 2 episode of "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" during a session facilitated by houseguest Michelle Dee.

The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder herself came out as bisexual in 2023.

During the session and in the confession room, Klarisse shared having a four-year relationship with Trina Rey and that only family members knew about her sexual orientation as she hid it from showbiz colleagues and the public out of fear of misunderstanding or affecting her career.

"Napakasarap po sa pakiramdam na — ito pala 'yung feeling ng malaya. Kumbaga free. Walang akong naiisip kung hindi finally nasabi ko na," Klarisse said at the time. "Alam n'yo po 'yung ang tagal-tagal nang nakakimkim dito sa dibdib ko and now nasabi ko na po 'yung totoo."

Klarisse appeared on the June 26 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" alongside fellow evicted housemate Shuvee Etrata, with whom she formed the ShuKla tandem, where Boy asked Klarisse if her coming out on the show was planned.

After greeting Boy — one of the most famous gay men in the Philippines — for Pride month, Klarisse admitted her coming out was "planado in a way."

Even before entering the "Pinoy Big Brother" house Klarisse was sure about coming out but only waited for the right time where she felt comfortable with fellow housemates, and that moment came during Michelle's visit.

Boy followed up by asking Klarisse if there were any other reasons behind her coming out like wanting the public to know.

"Gusto ko paglabas ko ng bahay, wala na akong tinatago. Ang hirap ng for the longest time meron kang tinatago sa dibdib mo na 'Paano pag nalaman nila?,' yung takot," Klarisse said.

The singer added she was really happy and proud to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA community.

During the first-ever celebrity edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" nearly 20 years ago, the actor formerly known as Rustom Padilla came out as Bb. Gandanghari. — with reports from Kathleen Llemit, video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Klarisse de Guzman comes out as 'bi' in ‘Pinoy Big Brother’