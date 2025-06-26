Manille at Brutal by Wadoughs: A fine fusion of Filipino and French flavors

For dedicated foodies, you can’t pick a better place to live in (or visit) than Quezon City with its treasure trove of gastronomic gems. The sheer size of this city, compared to others in the metro, already gives it an edge — and so does the appetite of its denizens for setting up and seeking out all kinds of foodie destinations.

In sprawling Quezon City, fine restaurants can pop up where you least expect them. It was typical to receive an invite from a restaurant called Brutal by Wadoughs near the Welcome Rotonda, just a 20-minute drive from my place but not near any of the streets that harbor clusters of great eateries. Brutal refers to the brutalist architecture of the structure and interiors. Wadoughs is a play on chef owner Wado Tan Siman’s name. He is a QC kid who grew up with a mom who ran a food business in this very spot.

We were invited to experience Manille (that’s French for Manila), a four hands dinner combining the culinary skills of chef Wado and chef Jeffrey Le Bon. They represent two completely different cuisines, namely, Filipino and French. Considering that Filipino food is already a literal halo halo of varied influences, from Chinese to Spanish to American, this was a concept to consider more thoughtfully.

After all, isn’t French cuisine touted to be the most refined in the world, having been shaped by fantastic French ingredients, codified by chef chroniclers over the centuries ranging from Taillevant to La Varenne, from Brillat-Savarin to Careme and Escoffier? The French revere their chefs, avidly dine at their tables and give the utmost consideration to what they are going to eat. They are the ones who came up with the concept of “Appellation controlee” to certify the geographic origin of products like wine and cheese, in order to guarantee their quality and authenticity.

Seared duck breast is one of chef Jeff’s signature French dishes, here served with pearl couscous and a blueberry gastrique.

On the other hand, Filipino food has finally been making inroads in the appreciation of heirloom Filipino ingredients. Grains like adlai, salts like tultul, souring ingredients like batwan and so forth are now on our radar, thanks to food activists like the late Gaita Fores. At Brutal, chef Wado celebrates the diversity of local ingredients with great success.

How did our Filipino and French fusion dinner work out? It was perfect and so delicious that we couldn’t wait to come back. The two chefs tackled different courses and both took from their own food cultures to create an eight-course menu that was seamless, sophisticated and brimming with bold flavors.

In the first course, Ensalada, chef Jeff took the concept of the chilled Spanish soup gazpacho and elevated it with salmon cured pastrami-style, salted eggs and fresh pako ferns. My husband and I cleaned our bowls in no time while sipping a spicy cocktail featuring batwan and chilis.

Indian panipuri shells held pork dinakdakan style, ratatouille and edamame, courtesy of chef Wado

In the second course, Dinakdakan, chef Wado took the chopped meat dish the name stands for and made a sophisticated presentation in an Indian panipuri shell. This edible sphere made of ground chickpeas held chopped pork, ratatouille and edamame, and we were invited to liven it up with a little squeezer of sinamak. This dish was as yummy as it was pretty to look at.

In the third dish, Pugita, chef Jeff cooked octopus sous vide for five hours, to make it super tender before piling them on mashed sweet potatoes flavored with harissa and a tasty onion cream. He also prepared the next course, Aligue, which was my favorite, featuring risotto enriched with aligue and large, juicy scallops that were lightly seared.

“Scallops are my favorite seafood,” says this chef who recently moved to Manila for romantic reasons. “I grew up in Boston so I love seafood — for me, the bigger the scallops, the better!”

By the fourth course, Pares, I was already getting quite full but chef Wado’s braised lamb with a fried version of the rice ball onigiri and a green onion foam deserved to be savored. When chef Jeff’s final main course of seared duck on pearl couscous arrived, I was glad I had my husband with me to eat my share because I was still saving space for two desserts.

The French dessert featured a poach pear and a mille feuille layered with chocolate and coffee creams, created by chef Jeff. It was delicate and very typical of elevated French desserts. Chef Wado, on the other hand, went all out with a dazzling presentation that combined meringue, infused with activated charcoal (and looking so exactly like uling that I was hesitant to try it at first), a tres leches kind of cake and a scoop of Selecta chocolate ice cream (a brand he creates summer and holiday flavors for.) Made crunchy with brown butter pinipig and ignited with gin, it was a spectacular finale to an already spectacular meal.

Manille at Brutal by Wadoughs is only being offered on two nights, June 25 and 26. I highly recommend you snag some seats because this is one of the best collab dinners I have ever attended. I am still dreaming of that charcoal-infused meringue as I write this, as well as that scallop and aligue risotto dish.

The eight-course menu is reasonably priced at P4,100 + per person, including three special cocktails created by chef Wado to complement the unique flavors of this meal. Mocktail versions are also available.

For reservations, call 09543087638. Brutal also offers a curated all-day menu and a fantastic lineup of cakes, another specialty of chef Wado. He also has another Wadoughs located at Maginhawa and is the executive chef of Atina Café. Chef Jeff focuses on private dining featuring French food and you can find him at IG @chefjefflebon.