‘We look at people’s feet and their sports lifestyle’

Hilton Seskin, chairman of JD Sports Asia Pacific: “It took us three years to find the right partner in the Philippines to deliver our vision — and that’s what we found in SSI Inc.”

JD Sports has landed in Manila — with deep respect for local culture and a commitment to elevate the retail experience.

Hilton Seskin, chairman of JD Sports Asia Pacific, personally heralded the brand’s arrival to the Philippines, sharing not just what JD is but what it means — it’s not just about shoes or sportswear; it’s about creating an environment that listens to its customers, understands community rhythms, and celebrates identity.

“What we discovered with the Philippines is, we believe, the closest to the culture of what JD is all about,” said Seskin. “It took us three years to find the right partner to deliver that vision — and that’s what we found in SSI.”

JD’s local partner, Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI), brings to the table decades of experience, local insight, and the ability to execute global retail concepts with polish and precision. For JD Sports, that alignment is crucial. It’s not just about bringing in products — it’s about bringing the experience.

“We differentiate ourselves in the market, because one thing we never want to do is be a ‘me too’ brand,” Seskin emphasized. “We always have to be at the forefront of what’s latest.”

That mindset has guided JD through its phenomenal growth across Europe, Australia, and now Asia. But what sets JD apart isn’t just trendspotting — it’s a deeper, human-centered approach.

Jordan will soon be available at JD Sports Philippines

“Listen to the customer and deliver what they want,” he said. “It’s simple. It’s how we’ve always worked.”

Seskin described how JD immerses itself in local communities before opening a store. Their team studies lifestyles, listens to conversations, and observes how entire families shop and move. They care about what’s real, not just what’s marketable.

“We walk among the consumers. We look at people’s feet, we look at how they dress, we look at their habits, what they’re like, what the sport lifestyles are about. So this is not just turning up and saying there’s a big city called Manila, we’re going to drop a store in there. We actually understand who the customer is. That’s how we get excited about coming to market. Otherwise, it just becomes cookie cutter.”

He added, “You have to go through the JD experience to understand it. I can’t explain the excitement of walking into a JD store — the music, the vibe, the people, the staff, the whole culture of what JD is about.”

With flagship stores opening in Glorietta and SM Mall of Asia, JD is creating not just another storefront — it’s building a space that feels alive, connected, and aspirational.

JD wants to be more than just a store. It wants to be a statement.

* * *

The JD Sports Store opens today, June 26 at Level 1 of Mall of Asia’s North Entertainment Mall.

