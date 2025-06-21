Five glowing years and beyond

YouPlus Intelligent Aesthetics (YOU+), the premier destination for cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, marked its 5th anniversary with a dazzling celebration at Manila House Private Club in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Esteemed YOU+ owners Marco Protacio and Dr. Arnel Quiambao welcomed industry leaders, beauty enthusiasts, and loyal clients for an evening of gratitude and innovation.

The event highlighted the company’s state-of-the-art technology, featuring DermAsia and DMark Beauty Corporation, both thriving under the leadership of the awe-inspiring CEO and beautypreneur Nikki Tang.

Doctors Roy Paredes, Tisha Aninang-Protacio, Emy Onishi-Limchoa, and Erickah Dy-Calayag

Guests marveled at top-tier devices, such as Asclepion Quadrostar, Asclepion Mediostar, AlmaQ, Pollogen Legend, GeneoUltra, and DermaClear, alongside globally renowned skincare brands NeoStrata, Heliocare, Endocare, Biretix, Iraltone, and Neotone.

AC Legarda with doctors Patricia Pastrana-Mabanta and Raissa Pasion

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, the company continues to set the gold standard in advanced dermatological care.

Philippine Heritage Society creative director Nathan De Leon and co-founder Tess Castro, SM Araneta City branch manager Mary Ann Castro, Philippine Heritage Society president Sophia Yara, vice president Chanell Sun, and co-founder Sherwin Sozon

A remarkable 'Hores de Mao'

The Philippine Heritage Society, led by co-founders Sherwin Sozon and Tess Castro, together with creative director Nathan De Leon, recently staged a Grand Flores de Mayo 2025 at SM Araneta City in Quezon City, in celebration of Philippine Heritage Month. The project was headed by president Sophia Yara and vice president Chanell Sun whose leadership brought elegance and heart to the celebration. The meaningful event began with a solemn rosary welcoming the image of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, followed by an elegant sagala procession featuring distinguished hermanas mayores and menores in a dazzling display of faith, beauty, and tradition.

Grand Flores de Mayo 2025 hermana mayor Mache Torres, lawyer Hazel Riguera, Rose Licup, and Gerry Sunga

With the support of SM Araneta City’s dedicated team, headed by branch manager Mary Ann Castro, the celebration stood as a heartfelt tribute to the Blessed Virgin and the richness of Filipino culture.

* * *

