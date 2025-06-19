The ultimate Sake experience in the Philippines

Raymond Joseph of Philippine Wine Merchants (2nd from left) giving the welcome address. With him on stage are Robi Joseph, Hiroaki Shibahara and Hans Montenegro.

Last May 23, Sake Manila returned to the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila for an extraordinary night of discovery, flavor, and cultural exchange. Widely recognized as the Philippines’ most anticipated sake event of the year, this once-a-year experience brought together over 200 premium and rare sakes from Japan’s finest breweries —many of which were small-batch, limited-release bottles not available anywhere else.

Guests were treated to unlimited tastings, intimate conversations with master brewers and distillers, and a curated Japanese feast by Okada’s acclaimed culinary team —featuring sushi, steak, tempura, and more. The evening also included tastings of Japan’s best whiskies, gins, wines, shochu, and craft beers, delivering a complete spectrum of Japanese craft beverages under one roof.

Ralph Joseph joins his guests in the sake wine tasting.

Now in its latest edition, Sake Manila continued to elevate the local appreciation for Japanese culture, craftsmanship, and gastronomy — drawing in industry leaders, connoisseurs, and sake lovers for a night unlike any other.

At its heart, the event was more than a tasting — it was a celebration of tradition, innovation, and meaningful connection.