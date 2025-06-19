Centro Escolar University: 100 years of creating bright smiles and fulfilling dreams

CEU School of Dentistry celebrates a century of providing world-class education, making significant contributions to the field of dentistry

MANILA, Philippines — Thriving for a hundred years as an academic institution signifies more than just excellence, innovation and a strong commitment to its mission. It is also a testament to the countless lives changed and dreams fulfilled.

For Centro Escolar University (CEU) School of Dentistry, its centennial celebration this year serves as both a tribute to its legacy and a reflection on a century of nurturing aspiring dental professionals while making significant contributions to the field of dental medicine.

The year-long commemoration officially began on February 28, with the theme “10 Dekadang Kahusayan: Pagdiriwang ng Kalidad ng Edukasyon sa Dentistriya” (10 Decades of Excellence: A Celebration of Quality Education in Dentistry).

The grand event opened with a red carpet procession, a solemn doxology and a moving rendition of the national anthem. CEU president emeritus Dr. Ma. Cristina Padolina delivered the opening remarks, recognizing the institution’s enduring legacy and vital role in advancing dental education in the Philippines.

The occasion was graced by Charito Zamora, chairperson of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), who delivered an inspirational message. The dean of the School of Dentistry, Dr. Mary Iodine Lacanienta, officially opened the celebration of the school's 100th anniversary.

A series of activities was organized to recognize and highlight the celebration. Highlights included a dialogue with the Board of Dentistry on March 4, where graduating students who will take the licensure exam were briefed on the requirements, procedures and practical exercise guidelines; a prosthodontics seminar titled “Innovation and Challenges in Modern Prosthodontics” on April 5; and a Centennial Golf Tournament, a project of the School of Dentistry Faculty Club, held on May 20 at Splendido Taal Golf Club, Batangas.

In July, the university will launch “A Hundred Trees for A Hundred Years,” a tree planting initiative in Angeles City. Aug. 9 marks "Perio Day," focusing on the link between oral and systemic health, followed by “Ortho Day” on September 17.

The festivities will conclude in November at the Manila Hotel with a culminating event honoring 100 successful CEU Dentistry graduates who have brought honor and prestige to the university in academia, research, hospital practice, organizations, government dental practice, military service, entertainment, politics and more, organized by the CEU Dental Alumni Chapter (CEUDAC).





Since its founding in 1925, CEU Dentistry has established itself as one of the country’s premier institutions for dental education, combining rigorous academic instruction with hands-on clinical training.

Over the years, it has consistently produced outstanding graduates who have become leading dentists, educators and industry pioneers. The school’s strong track record in the Dentist Licensure Examination conducted by the PRC speaks to its pledge to excellence with consistent topnotchers over the years.

The institution has been known to produce the country’s best dental professionals. Its rigorous program combines a strong theoretical in dental medicine with extensive hands-on training led by highly qualified faculty members.





CEU alumni have excelled not only locally but also globally in the different fields. They are exemplary leaders in the military services, professional organizations, in politics, in government services, in the business scene and in the academe as deans and faculty members of different dental schools.

Recognized for excellence, CEU Dentistry received the First Highest Level of Accreditation, Level IV, Reaccredited Status from PACUCOA, and the first to earn the ASEAN University Network Quality Assurance certification, reaffirming its commitment to world-class dental education.

As an esteemed member of the South-East Asia Association for Dental Education (SEAADE), it holds the distinction of being the first dental school in Southeast Asia to undergo a peer review by SEAADE.

This just flaunts the institution’s continuous efforts to improve its curriculum, enhance faculty development and upgrade its facilities to ensure the highest standards of dental education.

The institution remains true to its mission to develop competent, ethical and globally competitive professionals as it enters the next century.

With a legacy built on quality education and professional integrity, Centro Escolar University continues to shape the future of dental medicine in the Philippines and beyond, carrying forward its tradition of excellence into the years ahead.

