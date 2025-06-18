What they wore to the Hermès show in Shanghai

Team Hermès’ PH: (standing, right) Stephanie Chong, general manager; (from left) Carina Diaz, marketing associate; Bettina delos Santos, marketing manager; with (seated from left) Christine Yap, Dr. Earl Chua, Frannie Abad, Stephanie Chung, Patricia Chung Chua, Bea Ong, Emma Ong

The Hermès Women’s fall-winter 2025 show in Shanghai counted 800 guests, including global press, clients and celebrities like White Lotus star Leslie Bibb, who joined us at the welcome dinner; and American singer St.Vincent, who performed during the after-party.

While attendees brought their H-game on and off the runway — from luxe leather sets to flowy silk dresses to cashmere scarves, even embellished riding boots — the handbags stole the show.

Here’s a look at some of our fave ensembles captured inside the modular structure with the sculptural floor-to-ceiling panels — in signature Hermès orange hue — as backdrop.

Frannie Abad looks effortlessly chic in Hermès Surchemise A Lien Eperon D’or Finess Soie top and pants paired with a pair of Hermès Judy. She opts for a mini Kelly in Blue Celeste to make the ensemble pop. Her fave arm candy? Dr. Earl Richardson Chua, who is dapper in Hermès.

Bryan Yap plays it cool in a Double Devant short-sleeve shirt by Hermès.

Mother-and-daughter Stephanie Chung-Chua (right) and Patricia chose outfits that are timelessly cool rather than flashy. Stephanie looks gorg in Hermès Thalassa Raye dress, Keen sandal and Birkin. Patricia wears Hermès En Desordre a Fleurs draped long dress, Premiere shoes and Kelly Doll.

Christine Yap embodies the French label’s refined aesthetics in her own chic way. She wears Hermès Shirt Dress in Vert Boutelle and pairs her Kelly flats with the Verrou Chaine bag.