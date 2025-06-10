Caritas Manila holding annual telethon for youth leaders, students on June 16

MANILA, Philippines — Caritas Manila, a leading social services and development ministry of the Catholic Church, is set to hold its annual Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program (YSLEP) Telethon to raise funds for the program's scholars.

This year's edition is set for June 16, Monday, with the telethon to be broadcast live from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. via Radio Veritas and streamed on DZRV and Caritas Manila's official Facebook page.

The 2025 telethon is expected to surpass the amount raised in last year's telethon, which totaled P3,516,790.51.

This year's telethon aims to raise funds for 4,465 YSLEP scholars, with 1,315 students expected to graduate by the end of the academic year.

Among the scholars are 144 YSLEP-Gen129 students taking up Agriculture, an initiative aligned with Caritas Manila's goals for food security.

During the last academic year, YSLEP produced 1,129 graduates, 509 of which graduated with honors.

YSLEP, with the help of 142 Caritas Manila Implementing Partners and 52 partner dioceses, prioritized helping the poorest of the poor, indigenous people, victims of calamities, and those affected by war and conflicts.

The program offers holistic formation by promoting values-based servant leadership and by empowering underprivileged youth to break the cycle of poverty through education and moral development.

There is a firm focus on giving back, as graduates form the backbone of Caritas Manila Alumni Scholars Association. Its stewardship program, Balik Handog, encourages former scholars to donate and assist those who are still in school.

"We believe that education is the great social equalizer," said Rev. Fr. Anton C.T. Pascual, Caritas Manila's Executive Director. "Our goal is to help poor but deserving youth reach their fullest potential according to the will of God."

