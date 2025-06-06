Autism Society Philippines, mall chain sign employment inclusivity partnership

SM Supermalls and ASP officials sign a Memorandum of Agreement for inclusive hiring of talents on the spectrum

MANILA, Philippines — People who are on the autism spectrum know it only too well — the stares, the discrimination, the missed opportunities just because they are "different."

They encounter great difficulties finding gainful employment, more so building a career. Opportunities are not equal out there in the real world.

A partnership recently inked between SM Supermalls and the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) aims to create work opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum to help them succeed in the retail industry.

SM Markets pioneered autism-inclusive hiring back in 2016, and the recent collaboration marks the beginning of an inspiring new chapter in inclusive employment.

Sharing valuable insights after inking a partnership

Individuals on the spectrum can work as concierges in Book Nook, a flagship community learning hub under SM Cares.

"Book Nook was always meant to be a space where everyone feels they belong," shared mall executive Shereen T. Sy. "Through this initiative, we bring that vision into sharper focus — creating not just a library, but a living story of inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity."

"The Autism Society Philippines is excited about this collaboration. We need more companies carving a space for Filipinos with disabilities in their businesses, allowing them to contribute and grow," declared Mona Magno Veluz, country manager of ASP Autism Works.