Michelle Dee: ‘My ausome brothers taught me how to be understanding and considerate’

For Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, her universe has always revolved around her two "ausome" brothers — one younger and the other, older whom she calls Kuya.

“All my life, my experience has always been having to understand and having to adapt to my brothers on the spectrum,” says Michelle who has always been open about her two "ausome" brothers, proudly talking about them in interviews.

For those who may not know it, Michelle repeats what it means to be “on the spectrum.” It refers to one who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.

“It was unavoidable that when I was growing up in a province in the US, there were those who did not understand what autism was,” Michelle sadly reveals. “So, I had to grow up fighting for and defending my brothers who were heavily bullied. They were very misunderstood.”

Michelle took it upon herself to take care of her brothers and would take them to the park for some fresh air and exercise. “They say exercise is good for persons with autism.”

We ask Michelle, “How are your brothers now?”

“They’re very good,” she replies with a twinkle in her eye. “My younger brother is working. My oldest brother is not as high-functioning, but he’s very fulfilled and happy in the house. We’ve been able to build a structure around him, like his therapy.”

Autism advocates all: Mona Magno-Veluz, Autism Society of the Philippines national spokesperson; Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president; ASP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Dee; Hans Sy Jr., president, SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation; Hanna Carinna Sy, SM Supermalls assistant vice president for marketing; Hans Sy, SM Prime chairman of the executive committee; Dang Koe, ASP chair emerita

Her inspiration, her rock

For Michelle, her two brothers are “a huge blessing.” “I wouldn’t be what I am today without them. They’re my inspiration, my rock. When I’m tired, I think about them and I’m like, ‘Kaya mo yan (You can do it)!’”

She heaves a sigh and boldly declares, “Challenge accepted — always!”

Today, Michelle has taken up the challenge as the goodwill ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP). “Since 2016, I have been championing autism acceptance, awareness and inclusivity,” she says, looking back. “To all the fans of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, it is exactly that advocacy that I champion on the global stage and which I have been championing and won. Our Voice for Change finally won.”

Using her voice to speak for autism, Michelle asserts, “Every time I stand here on behalf of the Autism Society of the Philippines, I’m reminded that this is about the community that I serve, this is about my purpose, about my family and the families that have to go through this every single day. They have to be heard, they need to be seen, and they need support now more than ever.”

Her voice now more resolute than ever, she adds, “I’ve stood here many, many times, but today, we’ve gone much farther, we’re much louder and much prouder than ever before.”

She goes on to relate, “When I think about how far we’ve come since the first time I met ASP in their headquarters in Quezon City, grabe! That first day, I still had my long hair tied up in a ponytail and I was with my mom (Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez) and two siblings, and I had no idea how much we would explode by working together. And this is not just because of me, this is because of all of you who know that understanding can go a long, long way.”

Long before she came into the picture, ASP was already an established organization. “In 1989, we started with 11 moms who did not know what to do with their kids and there was no Internet yet, no Google,” says dedicated mom Mona Magno-Veluz, ASP national spokesperson who has a son on the spectrum. “We now have 106 chapters and 16,000 members all over the country. That’s how big our community is; we have the voting power, the purchasing power, and we’d like to communicate that we’re a community that’s demanding inclusion. We should not be set aside.”

Walking for autism: The ASP Angels Walk, in partnership with SM Cares, drew over 40,000 participants to SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Because SM cares

“But we realize that we can’t have inclusivity if society is not joining us,” Mona notes. “Our first major partner was SM.”

She recounts how it all started, “In 2004, a 15-year-old boy on the spectrum got lost in an SM mall. He went out of the mall because he got scared when people started talking to him. Luckily, his family found him later. Instead of fighting the mall, Dang Koe, ASP chair emerita, had this foresight and vision: ‘Why don’t we make them an ally?’”

“Everything really started for SM Cares (the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls) when that boy with autism left the mall on that day in 2004,” Joaquin San Agustin, SM Supermalls executive vice president for marketing, continues the thread of the story. “From there, our big boss Hans Sy realized that we needed a program to help special children. And when Hans Sy and Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president, put their minds to something and say they will do something, they actually do it — with a heart.”

San Agustin is happy to inform us, “We have our sensitivity trainings periodically because they’re part of our DNA and not something we do to get publicized. What makes us especially proud and thankful is that when persons with autism walk into an SM mall, they walk with their heads high. They do not fear being judged because we have made sure our mall is a safe space and it’s inclusive for everyone.”

Mona shares, “At the opening of the 20th Congress, we will be the first in line to lobby for the National Autism Care Bill that calls for more responsive legislation for the inclusion of persons on the autism spectrum in the plans of various government agencies.”

San Agustin tells us the good news: “We signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for SM Supermalls particularly for inclusive hiring. The key is to find jobs that persons with autism would be good at and that would make them happy.”

Mona announces, “We established Autism Works, an economic empowerment program that has allowed us to fill 286 positions with talents on the autism spectrum in 11 provinces nationwide.”

When angels walk

ASP recently held its annual Angels Walk for Autism, in partnership with SM Cares, shining the spotlight on the importance of art in the lives of persons on the autism spectrum. Led by Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Dee, SM’s Hans Sy and Steven Tan, the walk drew over 40,000 advocates from near and far to SM Mall of Asia Arena on a balmy early morning. Truly, it was a powerful celebration of acceptance, accommodation and appreciation, bringing to life unity, hope and belonging every step of the way.

SM Supermalls hosted similar walks in Bacolod, Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lipa, Lucena and Tuguegarao.

“It’s not just about strength in numbers but strength in purpose, how much farther we can go,” Michelle stresses. “I’m just looking forward to a brighter, more inclusive future for persons on the autism spectrum.”

Yes, by including them into the mainstream and giving them all the support they need, persons with autism can lead normal lives and, contrary to what US Health Secretary RFK Jr. claims, have a relationship and even write poetry.