When ‘arigato gozaimasu’ is not enough

Being thankful is one of the most luminous characteristics of the Japanese people, which makes them more endearing. It makes you realize how important it is to be thankful to others even for small deeds.

Just recently, Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo invited STAR Lifestyle to the launch of its bi-annual “Thank You Festival,” which runs from May 23 to 29. At this pretty intimate gathering, Uniqlo head of PR and sustainability Reiny Vergara said there are two times in a year when they go all out to thank their patrons for their continued support.

“We hold the Uniqlo ‘Thank You Festival’ twice a year: in May and in November, because we just can’t thank our loyal customers enough” she notes. “At Uniqlo, we truly value those who support us. ”

Jazz up your own tote bag and shirt at the UTme counter.

While the Japanese clothing brand regularly offers red-tag items, the Uniqlo “Thank You Festival” is that time of the year when they spoil Uniqlo pros with tempting deals and freebies.

And so, here’s how Uniqlo expresses its gratitude online and in-store:

Price cuts. Starting yesterday, May 23 until May 29, Uniqlo branches all over the metro and through its website offer price cuts on its LifeWear pieces. Whether online or on-site, you can add to your cart around 40 LifeWear items for men, women, and kids. The list includes wardrobe essentials such as men’s and women’s U Crew-Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt from P590 to P390; men’s Airism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt and women’s Mini Polo Shirt from P990 to P790; women’s Linen Blend Open-collar Shirt and men’s Modal Cotton Open-collar Short-Sleeve shirt from P1,290 to P990; and men’s Stretch Easy Shorts and women’s Cotton Easy Shorts from P790 to P590. Meanwhile, the Wide Tapered Jeans and Wide Trouser Jeans go from P1,990 to P1,490. Some of the pieces on sale that I will absolutely watch out for are the brand’s popular bra tops — the Ribbed Cropped Bra Top, Halter Neck Bra Sleeveless Top, and Airism Cotton Cropped Bra Tube Top — which are up for sale at P790 from the original P990 tag. Meanwhile, bag hags can take this opportunity to complete their Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag collection as these pieces go from P790 to as low as P390.

Shop and get a Uniqlo bag tag with charms.

Freebies galore and customization. For every P3,000 single-receipt purchase from any Uniqlo store, Uniqlo app or website, shoppers will get a free packable bag. Customers in-store must scan their Uniqlo app upon checkout to avail themselves of the promotion.

For P990, you can jazz up your tote bag or shirt at the UTme corner. There are designs and prints to choose from. But I opted to have the photo of my fur babies, Sonja (Bull Terrier), and Bitch (Bichon Frisé) printed on my tote bag so I can “carry” them anywhere I go.

Special store activities. From May 23 to 29, shoppers can take home a free, customizable bag tag by getting any item — yes, no minimum spend required — at Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA and at Uniqlo SM Aura Premier. Personalize these bag tags with up to three unique charms — the Uniqlo logo, a chocolate, ice cream, and spring — of your choice. Uniqlo app members aren’t left out as they, too, can join in the fun as the offer carries over online.

Get Uniqlo’s round mini shoulder bag from P490 to P390.

New store opening. Uniqlo One Bonifacio High Street is finally open! The new space located on the Upper Ground Floor of One Bonifacio High Street will service the BGC market with their LifeWear needs.

By giving back. Uniqlo also gives back to underprivileged communities. Through its partnership with SOS Children’s Village, the brand will hold an outreach activity at the Alabang Village, engaging with the children through fun, creativity-driven activities. To bring comfort to their everyday lives, LifeWear items will also be donated to the kids and foster parents.

“The Uniqlo ‘Thank You Festival’ is our way of saying we are grateful and appreciate you,” adds Uniqlo’s Reiny Vergara.

And to that, we say, “arigato gozaimasu” to Uniqlo, too!

