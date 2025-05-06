An awesome app for 'ausome' kids!

What’s a tech dad got to do when he finds out that his dear son is on the (autism) spectrum? Develop an ausome app, of course!

That’s what Vincent Rocha, a seasoned entrepreneur, did. In 2023, he created the Mylo (My Little One) Speech Buddy app to help his then two-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2021, navigate the “ausome” world he was in.

Noah Rocha was diagnosed with ASD when he was two.

Acceptance is key

Vincent was distraught upon learning of Noah’s condition, but soon realized that there was no time for brooding.

“You need to accept your child’s prognosis,” the doting dad advises. “And do something about it.”

But finding a solution to improve his son’s condition wasn’t easy. It took him three months to book for a developmental pediatrician, another three months to get a second opinion until they were advised to get speech and occupational therapists.

“Based on the latest data, there are 1.2 million children diagnosed with ASD,” notes Vincent. “The sad part? There are only 96 developmental pediatricians and 1,100 speech therapists in the country.”

This reality makes it difficult for families to find the right support — and for professionals to reach those who need help.

One word at a time

Sometimes, the world can feel overwhelming, chaotic, and unkind. But for children with ASD, the world is an even greater challenge. Simple tasks can feel like scaling Mt. Everest. And the desire to connect with others can sometimes feel just out of reach.

Noah, who is seven now, badly needed a speech therapist at the time of his diagnosis.

“Conversations are what we use to get around and accomplish tasks,” notes Vincent. “Sadly, communicating is something most kids on the spectrum struggle with daily.”

They can’t tell when they’re hungry, they can’t express what they feel. Heck, they can’t even tell their parents how much they love them.

This sentiment is shared by ausome mom Gigi Daza, wife of Northern Samar (1st District) Rep. Paul Daza. They are proud parents of four boys. Two of whom have Asperger’s Syndrome and ASD.

“I remember when my sons Mark, 29, and Kyle, 24, were younger. The countless nights I spent wondering if they would ever be able to express their thoughts, their needs, their emotions.”

As they say, children with ASD will never feel pain. They will never feel love.

“So I would say ‘aray’ or ‘sakit’ out loud to them whenever I suspect that something bothers them. So to this day, whether they feel it or not, they are able to associate those words when they have a bad fall or get scratches. I have to connect that there is a word for pain, and for love, which is tactile.”

Has public perception of autism changed over the years?

“Yes, compared to 20 years ago,” says Gigi. “Although there is still discrimination. Labeling and judging kids with ASD as brats is heartbreaking.”

At the World Autism Day celebration: (from left) Philippine Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics president Dr. Bernadette Benitez, Gigi Daza, educational content creator Kaye Tiuseco, Mylo Speech Buddy co-founder Vincent Rocha, SPED teacher Marissa Torres, and co-founder of Autism Philippines Kristyn Dela Cruz

A love letter to ausome kids

And so, to help his son and other children on the spectrum with speech development, Vincent, together with his partners, founded an app called Mylo (My Little One) Speech Buddy in July 2023. This pioneering speech development system was designed to assist individuals with ASD with speech delays as early intervention is crucial for enhancing social skills and learning.

Mylo Speech Buddy is a game-changer in approaching speech therapy for kids with ASD. Developed by ausome parents who understand the challenges of raising children with ASD, alongside experts in preschool and special education, Mylo isn’t designed as a replacement for professional therapy but rather as a supplementary aid for children who need speech therapy.

The app employs the Video Modeling Method, which uses videos to develop speech and language skills. This method showcases targeted behaviors or skills through visual cues, facilitating learning and imitation.

Since its launch in 2023, the platform has grown to 75,000 global users.

Bridging the gap

To further amplify the voices of individuals with ASD and enhance their access to speech therapy services, Mylo Speech Buddy introduces the “Ausome World” digital series and the “Speak Clinic” teleconsultation platform.

“The launch of these initiatives represents a significant milestone in raising awareness about autism and supporting families seeking quality care for children with developmental challenges,” says Vincent during the launch at Solaire Resort North, which coincided with World Autism Awareness Day.

The video series features compelling narratives from parents and children navigating the challenges of ASD, providing viewers with insights into their experiences. Soon, it will feature contents filmed by ausome Filipino families in United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the US.

“What we want is to tell as many stories as we can — not only of Filipinos but foreigners as well,” notes Vincent. “Like here in the Philippines, there’s a scarcity of speech language therapists and development pediatricians around the globe.”

Dr. Bernadette C. Benitez, president of the Philippine Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, notes that there are only five training institutions in the country, and becoming a certified developmental and behavioral pediatrician is a long process.

Addressing this gap is Speak Clinic, a teleconsultation platform designed to streamline therapy access for children with developmental challenges. It features appointment scheduling, high-quality telemedicine capabilities, real-time chat for seamless communication between specialists and families, comprehensive patient management tools, and an integrated payment gateway for convenience.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap,” Vincent says. “Parents from the Visayas and Mindanao face bigger challenges in finding professionals. What we’re trying to do is to put everyone in one place so it’s easy for everyone to connect.”

For more information about Mylo Speech Buddy and its initiatives, visit www.mylo.ph.