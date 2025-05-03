Thela gems shines at three

Sparkling with purpose and passion, former international flight attendant Kristine Joy “Tinjoy” Agcopra is the dazzling force behind The?a Gems, a proudly Filipina-owned brand now celebrating three radiant years in store and a decade of online brilliance.

With roots in the diamond and gold trade of the Middle East, Tinjoy brings global flair and local heart to her vision of awakening the goddess in every woman. As the company marks another milestone, it invites empowered women to a celebration of sparkle, strength, and timeless elegance because brilliance, after all, need not be expensive.

Shie Anuada Agcopra, the ever-supportive mom of promising woman entrepreneur Tinjoy Agcopra

CWC welcomes new set of officers

Patricia Javier shows off one of the beautiful pieces crafted by The?a Gems.

The elegant ladies of the Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) gathered for a solemn and spirit-filled morning at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish (SSAP) in Forbes Park, Makati City, for their Holy Mass and induction ceremony of the 2025 officers.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown, Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) president Velia Cruz, Giaco Cruz

The Mass was officiated by Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown with CWC spiritual adviser and SSAP parish priest Fr. Mark Adame Bakari, OFM, as concelebrant. Dressed in graceful white, members and guests proceeded afterwards to the Parish Center Social Hall for a delightful luncheon.

