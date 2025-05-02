Gen4Juan launches: New movement for faith-driven social impact

Representatives from Gen4Juan (from left) Jomar Soriano, Daryl Aloya, Michelle Talavera-Pardo, and Maria Patricia Prahinog lead the ceremonial handover of shoes to Mons. Claro Matt Garcia, representing Sta. Clara de Montefalco in Pasay City, as part of the group's support through the "Save Thy Soles" program.

MANILA, Philippines — A visionary initiative rooted in faith, service and national transformation officially launches this April.

Gen4Juan, a movement and non-government organization dedicated to uplifting communities through strategic engagement in the Church, Environment, Youth and Elderly sectors, is now formally introduced to the public.

At the helm of Gen4Juan are Chairman Peter Eric Pardo and Vice Chairman Adrian Reyes, whose shared leadership and commitment to nation-building have laid the foundation for this multi-sectoral endeavor.

“Gen4Juan is a generational call to action,” Pardo said during the launch. “It’s a reminder that each "Juan" has a role in restoring dignity, nurturing values, and advancing the common good—especially in times of great societal need.”

With a mission to empower a new generation of KaJuans, Gen4Juan is grounded in four pillars and advocacies:

Church – Strengthening faith-based involvement in community development



Strengthening faith-based involvement in community development Environment – Promoting stewardship and sustainable practices



Promoting stewardship and sustainable practices Young Juans – Equipping young leaders through mentorship, formation and advocacy



Equipping young leaders through mentorship, formation and advocacy Elder Juans – Honoring and supporting senior citizens through care and companionship initiatives

(From left) Fr. Reggie Porlucas of National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians Parish in Parañaque, Fr. Marlon Eleosida of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Carolina, Naga City, Mons. Claro Matt Garcia of Sta. Clara de Montefalco in Pasay City, and Fr. Pipo Bautista of Mary Immaculate Parish in Parañaque City and Salawag, Cavite receive kitchenwares and cookwares from Hiren Mirchandani of Ramesh Trading Corporation in the ceremonial handover with Gen4Juan's Chairperson Peter Eric Pardo and Vice Chairperson Adrian Joseph Reyes.

Reyes emphasized the intergenerational aspect of the project: “This is an inter-generational movement by the people and for the people—connecting the wisdom of the past with the energy of the present. Through unity, we can create a future that reflects our highest values as a nation.”

According to its Marketing Director Gel Gomez, the launch marks the beginning of collaborative programs that include environmental clean-ups, intergenerational mentorship forums, youth leadership summits, and parish-based outreach for senior citizens.

These will be rolled out in key cities and provinces in the coming months, in partnership with churches, civic organizations, schools, and local government units.

Gen4Juan invites individuals, institutions, and communities to join in building a movement where faith meets action, and where every generation has a voice and a mission.

The launch features Gen4Juan’s pilot project called SaveThySoles that aims to raise funds for black leather shoes to be given to around 400 youth for their schools and church services. Parish Churches from Cavite, Naga, Paranaque and Pasay are among the beneficiaries.

These include the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians Parish, Paranaque, Mary Immaculate Parish, Paranaque, Sta. Clara de Montefalco Parish, Pasay, Mary Immaculate Parish, Salawag, Dasmarinas, Cavite, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Carolina, Naga.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



