Why our fight against dengue feels like a campaign rally

We bring a megaphone to do lectures on dengue while we waited for fogging to finish.

Our nurse, Messach, had a sullen look on his face. “Doc,” he said, “our BHWs report two confirmed dengue cases in their sitio. Both were admitted to the city hospital.” It was 2018. I was still a municipal health officer in Tagapul-an, a beautiful island municipality in Samar. Two cases might not sound like much. But in that sitio with fewer than 50 households packed into a small cove, two was enough to raise alarms. I picked up the phone and called Roger Brillantes, a seasoned sanitary inspector at the Samar Provincial Health Office and head of the vector control and surveillance unit. His response was immediate: “Doc, two cases? That’s already an outbreak. Let’s do fogging, but we have to pair it with a clean-up. Fogging alone isn’t enough.”

If you ask the average person what a dengue response looks like, they’ll probably say “fogging.” Ask them what fogging does, and they’ll say, “it kills mosquitoes.” But here’s the thing: it does, but it also doesn’t. Most adult mosquitoes die. Some fly off. The eggs, larvae, and breeding grounds? Still there. In a few days, a new generation hatches, ready to bite and infect again.

Let’s be honest: fogging is like the campaign rally of dengue response. It’s loud. It’s visible. It photographs well. And for a lot of local officials, that’s the point. Every dengue season, fogging machines roll out like campaign caravans. There’s the barangay captain in PPE. There’s the konsehal with a megaphone. There’s the photo op that screams, “We’re doing something!”

I’m not saying that fogging is worthless. It has value. But it isn’t enough.

Like our elections, dengue is treated like a regular occurrence, inevitable and cyclical. But it’s actually a reflection of chronic weaknesses in public health systems: fragmented surveillance and data systems, environmental neglect, and reactive rather than preventive approaches. The mosquito may be the vector, but the real issue is that we keep fighting outbreaks with spectacle instead of foresight. A pattern of governance that prioritizes optics over outcomes. We scramble during outbreaks, but rarely invest in the slow, quiet work of building systems.

The RHU team coordinating the community clean-up.

We lack timely, actionable data

The truth is most local officials want to do better, but they’re operating in a system that doesn’t equip them to get ahead of outbreaks. Many localities lack real-time, granular data on dengue. Even when case counts are available, they’re often delayed, incomplete, or locked in silos. Back in 2018, we only heard about the dengue cases because our Rural Health Unit staff regularly checked in with barangay health workers. What would’ve happened if they weren’t able to meet that week, or we didn’t have proactive BHWs that helped us take care of our communities in the first place? That outbreak would have been left unchecked.

Now, imagine a future with interoperable electronic medical records: a hospital physician enters a diagnosis of Dengue into a patient’s electronic chart. The moment they click Save, the Municipal Health Office is alerted. The vector control team mobilizes. Schools are informed. Neighboring barangays are warned.

We don’t just need data, we need systems where diagnosis sparks real-world action. Where information flows don’t end in spreadsheets but in school alerts, clean-up drives, and vector control. Right now, that loop is broken. Hospitals don’t talk fast enough to LGUs. LGUs don’t get real-time alerts. And by the time we decide to respond, the virus has already spread.

Community mobilization works — but we don’t know how to sustain it

In Mexico, a community effort called Patio Limpio empowered households to inspect and clean their own spaces. At first, compliance reached 54 percent. A year later, it dropped to 30 percent (Tapia-Conyer et al., 2012). What happened? Motivation faded. The fear wore off. People returned to their normal routines.

This isn’t a failure of character or disiplina — it’s human nature. Once the threat disappears, we default to least-effort behavior. This mirrors our own experience in the Philippines. Barangays mobilize to do clean-up drives when there’s an outbreak. But sustaining action? That’s the real challenge. So, the question is not does it work? It is how do we keep it working?

Sustained community mobilization is a system design problem. How can we build incentives, like recognition, into local programs? How can we weave search and destroy, one of the 5s of our country’s kontra-dengue strategy, into local school activities, church groups, or cooperatives? The key isn’t more messaging, it’s designing defaults, reinforcing habits, and building simple, repeatable cues for action. If we’re serious about ending dengue, we need to stop campaigning and start engineering behavior.

Taking a break with buko: Nurses Messach Tan, Janine Orcales, Clark and the author

Our environment is the biggest driver of dengue

In many communities, especially where piped supply is irregular or non-existent, families have no choice but to store water in open containers; buckets, drums, and basins. These become ideal breeding grounds for Aedes aegypti, the dengue-carrying mosquito. A 2016 study found that more than half of mosquito breeding sites were household water containers (Ligsay et al., 2016).

Meanwhile, poor drainage and waste mismanagement create breeding sites in streets, construction sites, and vacant lots. During the rainy season, water gets trapped in puddles. Even a discarded bottle cap can hatch a new generation of mosquitoes. Globally, studies show that areas with delayed or irregular garbage collection have higher mosquito densities than those with effective waste systems (Abdullah et al., 2024).

In our own sitio, it was coconut shells — copra byproducts, strewn across open spaces, collecting rainwater, quietly multiplying the problem.

What works doesn’t always wow

Harmonizing our health information systems. Sustaining community mobilization. Fixing broken water supply and waste systems. These aren’t flashy solutions. They don’t trend on social media. They don’t earn applause or ribbon cuttings. But they are the foundation of public health.

Just as we shouldn’t vote for candidates whose only qualification is dancing budots, we shouldn’t settle for dengue responses built on spectacle. What we need are system-wide reforms: solutions that prevent the next outbreak before it begins.

Because in the end, the work that matters most is often the quietest. It doesn’t make the evening news or the trending page. But it keeps people out of hospitals. And unlike campaign rallies, it’s not built for show. It’s built to last.