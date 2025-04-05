PETA-Plus launches advocacy to curb teenage drinking, alcoholism

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association + (PETA-Plus), in partnership with the Department of Education, Collingwood Learning UK, and local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila, successfully held the Smashed Philippines Partners Day at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

"Smashed PH is a global advocacy project in live (theatrical) and online (using film versions of same subject matter). The theater sessions have a minimum viewership of 500 students per show; while the online/virtual version has 150 students/class.

"The PETA + organization is composed of approximately 40 to 50 team members, with a core team comprised of seven members. We have an internship program where students of Mass Communication, as well as Speech & Theater Arts from Metro Manila schools are accepted," revealed project head Zoe Damag in an interview with Philstar.com.

The whole-day affair recognized partner schools in Metro Manila, educators, and stakeholders for their support in reaching 90,000 students nationwide. The interactive, theater-based education program empowers young people (ages 12 to 17) to make informed choices about underage drinking.

"We believe in the potential of our youth and support Smashed PH in providing lessons that shape their lives," said QC Education Affairs Unit officer-in-charge Maricris Veloso.

The advocacy started in 2021 through online sessions, and then physically in 2023 when the lock downs were lifted. Smashed PH connects with students through storytelling, interactive theater, and online films. The multi-platform approach encourages crucial thinking and self-reflection.

Project head Zoe Damag has emphasized the project's importance. "We want to equip students with knowledge and skills to make informed decisions. The lessons they learn today can shape their future. The project's tours are initially done within Metro Manila public schools - in the cities of Pasay, Manila, San Juan, Caloocan, and Quezon City - but we hope to bring it outside of the metro. Iloilo and Nueva Ecija were some of the provinces that reached out to the Smashed project.

"Collingwood London is an educational institution like PETA. That explains why they reached out to a similar institution in the Philippines. Some of the challenges we faced with the Smashed program were the heatwave index, the cancellation of classes, weather (like typhoons), and the changes in the DepEd schedule," Damag noted.

"Through theater and film, we create emotional and interactive experiences that resonate with young audiences," said Smashed PH playwright and PETA artistic director J-mee Katanyag.

Developed by Collingwood Learning UK, Smashed has reached over four million students in 38 countries, including the Philippines, and aims to educate 10 million young people by 2030.

In the Philippines alone, Smashed PH aims to reach 300,000 Filipino youth by 2030. As Smashed Philippines grows, it continues to show how arts-based education (like theater) can empower young minds and create lasting reforms. Last Dec 20, 2024, DepEd honored Smashed PH at the Gawad Kaagapay Awards for its contribution to education; affirming its impact on youth development.