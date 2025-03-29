Wilcon Cup swings back

Wilcon Depot EVP & CPO Careen Belo and president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, actor Richard Yap, Wilcon Depot EVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and Boysen Paints VP for sales and marketing Justin Ongsue

Wilcon Depot, under the leadership of visionary founder and chairman emeritus Dr. William Belo, alongside president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and EVP & CPO Careen Belo, recently teed off the much-anticipated 8th Wilcon Cup at the prestigious Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City. The meaningful event gathered over a hundred golf enthusiasts, industry leaders, and valued partners for a day of spirited competition and meaningful connections. Led by Wilcon executives, the affair showcased impressive athleticism as well as a heart for giving back, benefiting various organizations including ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc. (AFI) Sagip Kapamilya project Bantay Kalikasan and Casa de Silencio.

Wilcon Depot AVPs for sales and operations Raymund Dolores, Rowell Suarez, Francis Lazaro, and Harvy Cruz with marketing manager Kristine Benedicto

With thrilling performances on the green and an unwavering commitment to community, Wilcon Depot continues to drive excellence, both in business and beyond.

Fairy sisters in red

Evelyn Salazar Fraser, Brenda Ngo, Tiffany Cuña, and Jet Capina

The ever-gracious Evelyn Salazar Fraser hosted a post-birthday celebration at the elegant Blackbird at the Nielson Tower restaurant in Makati City for beloved “fairies” Yoli Ayson, Jet Ca-pina, Tiffany Cuña, Maru Go, Malou Martinez, Brenda Ngo and Ofelia Wadle, and fairy godmother Roselle Rebano, including special guest Agile Zamora. Dressed in festive red, complete with heart-shaped sunglasses and headbands, the guests of honor indulged in a sumptuous feast. Even the nearby diners joined in as the birthday song rang out, adding to the night’s joyful spirit! With the dashing Chris Badiola as the lone male guest, the group cheered to a truly magical party.

75th OAP National Convention overall organizing committee chairman Dr. Primitiva Perez-Sison, and president Dr. Edmund Thomas Jamora

OAP Celebrates a Diamond Milestone

The Optometric Association of the Philippines (OAP) will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a national convention on April 4 to 6 at the New World Makati Hotel in Makati City.

Dubbed, “Diamond Milestones and Memories,” the event will serve as a venue for learning, connection, and collaboration for the hardworking members and attendees.

For inquiries, call the 75th OAP National Convention secretariat at 09625981847 or visit the website

https://oapconvention.com/.

* * *

