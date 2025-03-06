Tesoro's celebrates 80th year with Andrada Fashion Show

As part of the celebrations for Tesoro’s 80th year in business, the collection of award-winning fashion designer Happy Andrada was recently launched at Tesoro’s flagship store at 1016 A. Arnaiz Ave., Makati.

The exclusive fashion showcase presented the bespoke collection of Happy Andrada made from authentic Filipino fabrics such as piña, inabel, and t’nalak. The evening was a blend of tradition and contemporary style with her unique take on modern design, accompanied by ethnic-fusion music by MotherLandPH, with the guests all enjoying popular Filipino dishes by Vicky Pimentel-Lagdameo and handcrafted coconut nectar cocktails by noted distiller Lakan.

Tesoros retail manager Doreen Cuenca hands over a Happy Andrada raffle prize to interior designer Rene Orosa.

It was a memorable night that celebrated Filipino artistry, culture, and the durability of an esteemed Philippine brand,Tesoro’s Philippine Handicrafts, that has served Filipinos and guests from abroad since 1945.

As well, the extremely collectible “Happy Dolls,” miniature masterpieces echoing Happy Andrada’s style, were launched.

Host Ann Gauthier with author at Tesoros

You can now find Happy Andrada’s exclusive couture collection at Tesoros 1016, Makati.