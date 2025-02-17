BINI named brand ambassadors for choco barley drink brand

MANILA, Philippines – In a delightful fusion of music, health and chocolatey goodness, IAM Worldwide has officially launched BINI, the Philippines’ beloved “Nation’s Girl Group,” as the newest brand ambassadors for its popular Amazing Choco Barley health drink.

The unveiling was made during the opening night of the “BINIverse World Tour 2025” at BINI’s sold out Philippine Arena concert, sparking excitement and buzz among the 55,000 fans in attendance. This partnership not only highlights BINI’s meteoric rise in the entertainment industry but also underscores IAM Worldwide in their commitment to promoting wellness in a fun and exciting way.

BINI, an eight-member girl group under Star Music, has become a household name since their debut on June 11, 2020. With members Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoanna, Maloi, Mikha, Stacey and Sheena, the group has captured the hearts of millions with their infectious energy, empowering messages, and chart-topping hits.

Known for songs like “Pantropiko,” “Salamin,” “Karera,” “Na Na Na,” “I Feel Good,” and “Born to Win,” BINI has earned the affectionate title of “Nation’s Girl Group” among their devoted fans, known as BLOOMs.

With their latest track, “Cherry on Top,” dominating charts and their vibrant performances captivating audiences worldwide, BINI’s partnership with IAM Worldwide’s Amazing Choco Barley feels like a natural progression, blending their youthful energy with a product that’s both healthy and indulgent.

The synergy between BINI and IAM Worldwide’s Amazing Choco Barley drink is more than just a celebrity branding move; it’s a celebration of shared values.

Allen Marvin Eder, co-founder and president of IAM Worldwide, highlighted the authenticity of this collaboration, stating, “The girls and their families were already fans of our Amazing Choco Barley. They noticed how it improved their energy levels, especially during their hectic schedules. We’re thrilled to welcome BINI as ambassadors for this delicious and healthy product.”

Adds Vice President and co-founder Aika Lorraine Uy: “The addition of BINI to our roster of ambassadors reflects IAM Worldwide’s strategic focus on engaging younger audiences and aligning with personalities who embody vibrancy, confidence, and a zest for life.

“This genuine connection ensures that the partnership is rooted in real appreciation, making it all the more meaningful.”

Joanna Mañego, general manager and co-founder of IAM Worldwide, played a key role in bringing BINI on board. A self-proclaimed “BLOOM,” Mañego’s enthusiasm for the group was evident as she shared, “After attending their concert, I knew they were the perfect fit for the Amazing Choco Barley. Their energy and positivity align perfectly with what our product represents. We’re ecstatic to have the girls on board.”

Her personal connection to BINI underscores the “organic progression” of this collaboration, blending fandom with the perfect brand association.

BINI also expressed their excitement and gratitude for being ambassadors of their favorite Amazing Choco Barley.

Sheena, the group’s main dancer, highlighted the practical benefits of the product, saying, “Salamat sa Amazing Choco Barley, nabibigyan kami ng extra energy. Bukod sa masarap at refreshing, it helps us stay healthy despite our busy schedules.” Her words reflect the group’s demanding lifestyle and the role that the benefits of the product plays in keeping them energized and vibrant.

Gwen, known for her meticulous research, endorsed the product’s quality, stating, “After researching, I found IAM Worldwide’s Amazing Choco Barley to be the best option for a healthy chocolate drink. I even bought some for my parents and encouraged all BLOOMs to try it as part of their daily routine.”

Meanwhile, Aiah, the group’s main visual, shared her personal experience, saying, “Choco Barley is my favorite. I drink it every day — it’s delicious, boosts my energy, and makes me feel great.”

As the newest faces of IAM Worldwide’s Amazing Choco Barley, BINI will spearhead the “IAM BINI” campaign, which aims to promote health and wellness among the youth in a fun and achievable way. The campaign aligns with BINI’s broader mission of empowering Gen Z’s to be their best selves, both physically and mentally.

As BINI continues to shine on the global stage, their role as Amazing Choco Barley ambassadors adds a sweet new layer to their legacy — one that champions energy, vitality, and the joy of living life to the fullest.

For BLOOMs and health-conscious Filipinos everywhere, the “IAM BINI” Amazing Choco Barley campaign is an invitation towards a healthier lifestyle, one delicious sip at a time.

Fans can follow the campaign’s progress and get updates on BINI’s activities with IAM Worldwide by following the company’s official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram @iamworldwideofficial or visiting their website at https://iam-worldwide.com.