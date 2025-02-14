Free concerts, installations: Activities, treats to try this Valentine weekend

Bonifacio Global City is Cupid's playground this season of hearts as it features Valentine-inspired installations and shows.

MANILA, Philippines — It is the day of the hearts, and many are undoubtedly looking for activities that they can do with their special someone, family, friends, or even just as a happily single individual.

Here are Valentine's Day treats to try today and this Valentine weekend.

Romantic playground in the city

Couples can take a stroll down 5th Avenue in One Bonifacio High Street to take a couple photo with the Strings of Fate installation as background. The popular story is inspired by the timeless legend of the red string of fate, which is believed to lead destined couples to each other. Over at the 7th Avenue, the hot air balloon set up called Love is in the Air installation can be another perfect backdrop.

The former Filipino Music Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Rony Fortich will be on piano on Sunday, February 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to play some of the most iconic movie theme songs. Theater actor Arman Ferrer will likewise be serenading the public.

Those who take photos with the installations and posting on social media with the hashtag #ILoveBHS can get the chance to win either a Pretty Woman Shopping Spree worth P10,000; or a Bridget Jones-style solo dine out bash also worth P10,000. Those who have a way with words can join BGC's scriptwriting competition Love at First Script, with winners taking home a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Grand Hyatt staycation or dinner.

BGC also brings back its Love in a Box promo, where a minimum purchase of P15,000 from February 13 to 14 grants a sweet visit from Cupid and the chance to draw goodies and chic surprises from partner merchants.

Free admission Valentine concert

Indie band Over October will head a free-admission post-Valentine's Day concert tomorrow, February 15, at 7 p.m. at Capitol Commons Park in Pasig City. They will be serenading the public with special guest performers Jannah, Lags, and Jeri.

Over October is known for its hits "Dahan-Dahan" and "Ikot."

Apart from the concert, there will also be a Love Bazaar until Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m. A Love Notes wall and Photobooth will also be put up on Saturday.

Special Cupid assistant

For those who are still at a loss on how they are going to spend Valentine's day or surprising their loved ones, they can tap an assistant to plan the day — and the weekend — smoothly.

Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, can help in preparing a memorable Valentine's Day with five handy prompts.

1. Prompt: "Suggest unique date ideas for Valentine's Day in [your city/region]."

The chatbot can be a personal concierge that can recommend less crowded places for those who would like to spend the day away from the Valentine crowd.

Whether it's a cozy speakeasy, a scenic hiking trail, a pottery class, or a quirky museum, Gemini can provide a list of unearthed options. To help it make more unique, it is recommended to refine the search by adding specific interests that the partners may like to do, like "romantic picnic spots" or "live music venues."

2. Prompt: "Help me brainstorm personalized Valentine's Day gift ideas for my partner, who is a [description]."

To make the occasion even more romantic, personalize the activity by looking into one's partner's personality, hobbies, and favorite things.

For example, "My partner loves reading, hiking, and trying new food. Help me brainstorm personalized Valentine's Day gift ideas for her."

3. Prompt: "Give me ideas for creating a romantic ambiance at home for Valentine's Day."

Going out can be daunting and stressful, thus, for those who would like to stay at home, they can ask the chatbot how to spice their love nest for Valentine's Day.

Gemini can give recommendations on how to decorate the space into a romantic date night dinner for two, come up with a romantic playlist and even suggest hearty recipes for a candlelit dinner.

4. Prompt: "Help me write a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for my [partner/loved one]."

Nothing is more personal that long cursives of the old times. If cards and romantic messages are turn ons for a partner, then the chatbot can come up with the right words to put into scented cards or even a well-crafted e-card or reel.

5. Prompt: "Create a Valentine's Day itinerary for [date] including [activities/locations]."

Of course, going out on a drive is another great option especially this Valentine weekend. Gemini can help with organizing the logistics. It can create a detailed itinerary, including timings, addresses, and even travel directions.

For the single ones, they can ask Gemini for a self-care date with a list of activities that are relaxing and indulgent for a memorable day all to themselves.

