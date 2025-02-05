Uniqlo: UniqueÂ clothing forÂ aÂ newÂ fashionÂ age

Uniqlo: Unique clothing for a new fashion age

The Litas Manila in their Uniqlo outfits that allow for easy movement when they bike. (From left) Arianne Pascual, Cal Soesanto, Kharren Granada, Myra Villanueva, Erika Fernandez

The Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has long been a favorite with Manila’s fashionistas for its line of impeccable basics, well-made and affordable. What started out as the Unique Clothing Warehouse in Hiroshima back in 1984 has grown into a global brand with over 2,000 stores worldwide. But it takes more than just being able to produce wardrobe staples to have that kind of reach.

I believe key to Uniqlo’s success has always been its innovative approach to fabric. As the world changes, with increasingly hotter temperatures combined with the cold air conditioning in many shops and offices, many of our traditional textiles can no longer keep us comfortable in extremes of weather. Take our woolen sweaters from the past — what once kept us warm in cold weather quickly turns hot and itchy when the temperature climbs, and we have more frequent and longer hot spells than ever before.

To make clothing more functional, Uniqlo has developed a number of technologies such as Airism, a breathable material that absorbs moisture from the body and emits it into the air. Pufftech, made for outerwear in cold climates, continues to become lighter and more easy to care for. Handwash your Pufftech jackets at night and they’ll be dry in the morning. Marketing manager Sam Mercado even pointed out light cardigans that already have UV protection built into them.

Stylist Bea Constantino and Uniqlo’s Kiji San discuss styling options.

At the recent unveiling of Uniqlo’s spring and summer jeans collection, the collaboration between the brand and Kaihara Denim, a world-renowned denim manufacturer, is readily apparent. Remember the days when you had to break in a new pair of jeans? It’s no longer needed because with all the research done at the Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles, a new pair of Uniqlo jeans is already as soft and as comfortable as a well-worn pair.

Amekaji Philippines is a fashion movement that celebrates high-quality craftsmanship, durability and timeless aesthetic. The partnership with Kaihara Denim is crucial for this because they combine traditional methods with modern technology such as advanced dyeing techniques, a rich indigo color expression and high-core whiteness that is responsible for the beautiful aging of jeans.

“Play around with colors, lighter colors for a summery look or bolder colors like teal to make a statement,” encourages stylist Bea Constantino, who was on hand to make suggestions for pairing jeans. “I find my closet increasingly full of whites, which have a relaxed fit and are so stylish. The simplicity and efficiency of jeans make for a polished, laid-back look.”

In the past, Filipinos tended to stick to skinny jeans but for 2025, Uniqlo encourages a switch, especially with summer just around the corner. The light denim material, cool light colors and relaxed fit make this a staple, even for a group of all-women bikers!

“Since jeans evolved from miner’s workwear, caring for jeans is fuss-free,” explains Uniqlo’s Kiji San. He recommends washing after two to three uses, and machine washing is fine. It’s best to turn jeans inside-out and close the zipper before washing to maintain the design. Then, he hangs the jeans upside down to dry to minimize wrinkles.

Uniqlo marketing manager Sam Mercado points out light cardigans with UV protection.

Jeans can be worn in so many ways, Bea explains, from preppy looks to relaxed formal. The current fashion is for waisted jeans, but women who prefer low-waisted styles can choose from the men’s section.

For those who like to shop online, the Uniqlo App has a new feature that helps you figure out your size by taking a couple of pictures. You choose a product, then click on “Check my size.” You have the option to use the camera feature or to input details such as your age, weight and height and let the app’s algorithm figure out your recommended size.

It was great fun trying out the camera feature, following the voice instructions to position your camera and body in a particular way. But after a number of tries, a number of us in my household found the recommended size on the larger side, with the waistline off by a number of inches. I am sure that with time, they will continue to refine the app to make its calculation more accurate.

In the meantime, I was able to try out my jeans of choice right at the event and according to their recommendations for summer — white, light and flared. And I know these will take me through another Philippine summer in style.