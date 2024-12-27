Olympian Maxine Esteban wants to try out fashion, glass art

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is eager to try out recreational activities outside of sports, including fashion and the arts.

The Olympian has been making waves since coming home from Paris 2024, where she represented Cote d’Ivoire, finishing her stint in the women's foil individual table of 32.

Beyond her skills in fencing, what caught the world by surprise was learning Esteban was an avid gamer.

Esteban reached Mythic Glory — the second highest rank on Mobile Legends Bang Bang — just a month since she began playing and reached Immortal rank on Dota2, playing both with family members.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Esteban said gaming helped her take breaks from fencing, especially when she felt so burnt out.

"It was really my way to relieve stress relief, and it also helped me with problem-solving skills and spend a lot of time with my family and my friends because my whole family plays Dota," Esteban shared, adding her family often plays in the same room.

At the moment, Esteban is unranked as she never "calibrated" anymore. The Olympian, though, she has other pasttimes like playing the violin — which she has been doing since she was eight — and is eager to try out other things.

"I want to try glass art because my sister is an up-and-coming glass artist. I see that she's always having fun so, I think it's a fun activity," Esteban said, mentioning her sister Mia, who is a competitive pickleball player.

Esteban also expressed to Philstar.com her interest in fashion events, admitting she's open to being invited as a guest or to even model and walk down runways.

Outside of fashion and art, Esteban said she has always wanted to try skydiving and skiing, though either activity are too dangerous to attempt while she is still competing internationally.

