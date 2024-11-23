'Focus on what's in front of you': Maris Racal offers advice for breakup recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal shared some pieces of advice for those going through or recovering from a breakup.

Maris appeared in the vlog of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo as the actress was doing a shoot for the doctor's eponymous brand, where the two sat down for a quick discussion.

In the middle of the video, Vicki asked Maris for tips on how to handle a breakup, without having to give any names.

Earlier this year, Maris revealed she and singer Rico Blanco ended their relationship which they confirmed in 2021.

The actress acknowledged that people have different ways of experiencing and dealing with breakups, and for Maris it was immersing herself with professional projects.

"Ako kasi thankful sa work, nadi-divert attention, if wala siguro akong work I don't know saan ako... right now work makes me happy," Maris said.

Her general piece of advice for people going through tough times were to focus on things happening in front of them, "What you're feeling is very valid, it's okay to be feel sad, lost, a lot of things. 'Yung importante is positive words and people around you. Malay mo months later you'll be happy and normal again."

Vicki chipped in about "seeing the light" when the dust settles and to "take it day by day, one day at a time."

Maris expounded on what Vicki said, "Sometimes its one second at a time but you'll get there, to the place na okay ka na."

Earlier in the video, Maris shared she was anticipating the release of "And The Breadwinner Is" with Vice Ganda next month, and has upcoming projects with "Can't Buy Me Love" co-star Anthony Jennings. — Video from VIcki Belo's YouTube channel

