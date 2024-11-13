John Krasinski is 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024 for People magazine

John Krasinski arrives for the premiere of 'If' at the SVA Theater in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker and actor John Krasinski was named by People magazine as the "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2024.

In the magazine's cover story announcing his selection, Krasinski shared he was speechless or thought it was a trick that he was chosen for the coveted title.

"That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?'" he said. "And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

Krasinski said his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, was very excited with the news and joked she would wallpaper their house with his cover.

He admitted that being the "Sexiest Man Alive" doesn't make much of a difference, quipping that he might have to do more chores at home.

"After this comes out, [Emily will] be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home,'" Krasinski added.

Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in "The Office" during its 10-season run.

With a background in drama and comedy, Krasinski entered the action genre in the film "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" and the titular character in the "Jack Ryan" series.

He directed Blunt in the "A Quiet Place" movies, which he also wrote and starred in, and also directed "IF" that was released earlier this year.

Krasinski succeeds Patrick Dempsey as the "Sexiest Man Alive," a title previously held by the likes of Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum.

